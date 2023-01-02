H.C.A.T. inspires Christmas cheer with a house decorating contest

Jason Larue wins first prize in H.C.A.T.’s Christmas house decorating contest with his miraculous display.

The Hamersville Community Action Team hosted a Christmas house decorating contest that began on November 7, 2022 and ended on December 18, 2022. Participants were encouraged to embrace the holiday cheer through decorating, striving to make their house seem like it came straight out of a Christmas movie. Videos of the houses were uploaded to Facebook by participants so other members of the community could join in on the voting process. During the evening, H.C.A.T. visited every house in-person to partake in the full experience.

“We had six houses who participated but the spirit of Christmas was seen throughout Hamersville.” Teresa Gall, President of H.C.A.T., said.

Every night, Hamersville emits a collective glow, many houses embodying the warmth of Christmas as loved ones get together. String lights, the classic decor, lined the edges of roofs; white lights being the most favored. String lights dotted the surface of round bushes like sprinkles scattered across a cupcake. Trees thieved the stripes off of candy canes, red and white string lights hugging their once bare bodies. Inflatable holiday characters gently swayed rhythmically, as if a Christmas tune were dancing along the wind. Strands of evergreen firs fringed along doors, fences, and columns sporting spherical ornaments. The full environment itself embraces the Christmas season, thanks to the passionate people of Hamersville.

Before house decorating, the tradition of using lights to celebrate Christmas began on the tree inside. Dating back to the 17 century in Germany, people would use pins or melted wax to attach candles to the tree. The intent had been to illuminate the ornaments dangling from the tree; however, the candles were only lit for a couple minutes each night. Candles on the tree were positioned carefully and strategically to cautiously prevent any disasters from occurring. People often kept buckets of water at the ready in case things did take a turn for the worst. The first official electric Christmas display occurred in 1880 with Thomas Edison who set up a series of lights outside his laboratory compound. Inspired by the spectacle, Edward Johnson, an inventor supervised by Edison, invented the first string lights a couple years later. The combination of the two inventors’ ideas encouraged the mass production of the new string lights. In time, the lights became more affordable for all to decorate their homes with and became creative through the color options, special effects, and unique shapes.

H.C.A.T. reviewed the votes on Facebook and deliberated among one another to select the winners. Awards were handed out on December 19. The first prize winner was Jason LaRue, who put a lot of time into his display and fully immersed himself into the project.

“He incorporated the true meaning of Christmas.” Gall said. “He played by all the rules.”

Larue was awarded a trophy for achieving first place. Following Larue in second place were the Kellers who won a $40 gift card to The Stik Restaurant in Hamersville donated by Pam Daily. The third prize winners were the Days, receiving a $25 gift card to Pride Hill in Hamersville, also donated.

“We hope to make the Christmas Decorating Contest bigger and better next year! Thank you for all the establishments that donated and to the ones who participated.” Gall said.