ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamersville, OH

H.C.A.T. inspires Christmas cheer with a house decorating contest

By Bailey Miller
News Democrat
News Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XTdL_0k111u6x00
Jason Larue wins first prize in H.C.A.T.’s Christmas house decorating contest with his miraculous display.

The Hamersville Community Action Team hosted a Christmas house decorating contest that began on November 7, 2022 and ended on December 18, 2022. Participants were encouraged to embrace the holiday cheer through decorating, striving to make their house seem like it came straight out of a Christmas movie. Videos of the houses were uploaded to Facebook by participants so other members of the community could join in on the voting process. During the evening, H.C.A.T. visited every house in-person to partake in the full experience.

“We had six houses who participated but the spirit of Christmas was seen throughout Hamersville.” Teresa Gall, President of H.C.A.T., said.

Every night, Hamersville emits a collective glow, many houses embodying the warmth of Christmas as loved ones get together. String lights, the classic decor, lined the edges of roofs; white lights being the most favored. String lights dotted the surface of round bushes like sprinkles scattered across a cupcake. Trees thieved the stripes off of candy canes, red and white string lights hugging their once bare bodies. Inflatable holiday characters gently swayed rhythmically, as if a Christmas tune were dancing along the wind. Strands of evergreen firs fringed along doors, fences, and columns sporting spherical ornaments. The full environment itself embraces the Christmas season, thanks to the passionate people of Hamersville.

Before house decorating, the tradition of using lights to celebrate Christmas began on the tree inside. Dating back to the 17 century in Germany, people would use pins or melted wax to attach candles to the tree. The intent had been to illuminate the ornaments dangling from the tree; however, the candles were only lit for a couple minutes each night. Candles on the tree were positioned carefully and strategically to cautiously prevent any disasters from occurring. People often kept buckets of water at the ready in case things did take a turn for the worst. The first official electric Christmas display occurred in 1880 with Thomas Edison who set up a series of lights outside his laboratory compound. Inspired by the spectacle, Edward Johnson, an inventor supervised by Edison, invented the first string lights a couple years later. The combination of the two inventors’ ideas encouraged the mass production of the new string lights. In time, the lights became more affordable for all to decorate their homes with and became creative through the color options, special effects, and unique shapes.

H.C.A.T. reviewed the votes on Facebook and deliberated among one another to select the winners. Awards were handed out on December 19. The first prize winner was Jason LaRue, who put a lot of time into his display and fully immersed himself into the project.

“He incorporated the true meaning of Christmas.” Gall said. “He played by all the rules.”

Larue was awarded a trophy for achieving first place. Following Larue in second place were the Kellers who won a $40 gift card to The Stik Restaurant in Hamersville donated by Pam Daily. The third prize winners were the Days, receiving a $25 gift card to Pride Hill in Hamersville, also donated.

“We hope to make the Christmas Decorating Contest bigger and better next year! Thank you for all the establishments that donated and to the ones who participated.” Gall said.

Comments / 0

Related
onekindesign.com

Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Ebert’s Meats closing their doors

Ebert’s Meats, the Monmouth Street staple, announced today that after 125 years, next week will be their last serving customers. In a Facebook post, owners cited landlord disputes and the cost to relocate as the reason for shutting down the Newport butcher shop. The family-owned business had planned to move the shop after their landlord had given them two months to vacate in spring of 2022.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New movie set to film in Eden Park

Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’

One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue

Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Boone County Public Library hosting multiple concerts in February

BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Boone County Public Library is hosting three concerts throughout the month of February. On Feb. 4, the Florence branch will be hosting Jose Luis Palacio Larrodera at 2 p.m. Larrodera will be playing Flamenco and Classical guitar music, including multi-lingual singing in French, Portuguese, Spanish and more.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

N. West St. section closing

The city of Hillsboro announced Wednesday that beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, North West Street will be closed from West Main Street to Sommers Street. “They are planning on closing the Streeter in that area at 6:30 a.m. Monday and anticipate that section will be back open on the 10th,” Whitney Aliff, an administrative assistant with the city said.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
CINCINNATI, OH
News Democrat

News Democrat

684
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy