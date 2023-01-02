Where did monkeypox go? Here’s how we got mpox under control in NC, across US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What happened to monkeypox?

For a while last summer, it looked like the virus — since renamed mpox — would turn into the next big pandemic.

Instead, federal officials later this month will end the public health emergency .

Locally, state public health officials added only 18 new cases from the end of November through Dec. 28 — an average of fewer than one a day.

“So it’s a much better message than where we were six months ago,” said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at the Duke University School of Medicine.

A total of 697 mpox cases have been reported in North Carolina as of Dec. 28, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services .

But that slowed to a trickle over the past few months, when the state added only about five cases a week. The total climbed from 669 on Nov. 16 to 679 on Nov. 30 and then to 689 on Dec. 14.

“Things really exploded, frankly, from an illness that we’d never seen before in the United States, transmitted locally at least, so something that went rapidly to many hundreds of cases a day,” Wolfe said.

“And we’re now back to three, four or five a day, on average, across the whole country, which is just an enormous improvement,” he added.

Nearly 30,000 mpox cases have been reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It peaked in early August , with the daily average topping out at 457 new cases per day on Aug. 6. That average has since come down by nearly 99 percent — to just over five on Dec. 21.

That plunge comes as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year continuing to rage, with hundreds of people still dying each day across the country and hundreds if not thousands of new cases popping up every day here in North Carolina.

But that raises an important question: What exactly did we do right against monkeypox that went so wrong against COVID?

Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, points to “a number of reasons” that include mpox being less infectious and less likely to spread from people who are asymptomatic, and frameworks for testing and vaccination that — unlike COVID — were already in place well before any outbreaks popped up.

“Fortunately, at the time the mpox started, we had both a vaccine that works to prevent it … and we had therapies that we had developed for smallpox but worked against mpox as well,” Weber said. “So all of those together led to us not having the same type of pandemic we had with COVID.”

Another important factor, of course, is that anyone could catch COVID while mpox is more prevalent among men who have sex with men or have multiple partners .

Wolfe points to another factor — a steady message from officials.

“We had a pretty consistent public health message to sort of say, ‘OK, here’s who’s at risk, here’s how this is transmitted and here’s what you can do to protect yourself, both with a vaccine that became widely available and sort of basic preventative health strategy,’” Wolfe said.

It also helped that — unlike COVID, where the vaccination effort broke down along party lines with Democrats much more likely than Republicans to get it — there was no such politicization with mpox.

Perhaps that points to the lasting lesson that public health officials learned from COVID that helped to work against mpox and they can apply to the next pandemic: Messaging matters.

“I think we’ve learned lots of lessons as to how to communicate medical science better (but) frankly, we’ve got some way to go,” Wolfe said. “So whilst this is a good story, I think it’s worth us remembering that we don’t yet, in the United States, have perfect ways of getting public health messages to all sections of an at-risk community.

“We’ve got work to do to make sure that health prevention message gets to everyone … but we’re much better at communicating, I would say, than we were two or three years ago,” Wolfe said.

What will mpox look like in 2023, after its public health declaration is allowed to expire later this month?

Weber hopes cases drop “all the way to zero, much like SARS was way back in 2003” because of how effective its vaccine is.

Wolfe says we should be ready with that public health message just in case those case rates creep up again.

“It’s the classic public health dilemma,” he said. “You need to sort of be mindful to continue to beat that drum, even though case rates go down, and people’s interest turns away, because that when that happens of course and people don’t get vaccinated … cases go back up again.”

