Tampa, FL

WATCH: Bucs induct Bruce Arians into Ring of Honor

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bruce Arians was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for only three seasons, but that was all he needed to make an indelible mark in franchise history.

Arians holds the highest winning percentage of any Bucs head coach, and helped lead the team to its second Super Bowl victory, the first for any NFL team in their home stadium.

For all his efforts, Arians was inducted into the Bucs’ Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, making him the 14th member to receive the team’s highest accolade.

Here’s the tribute video and ceremony from Sunday:

