Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Kansas City Chiefs change schedule out of respect for Bills’ Hamlin
The Kansas City Chiefs canceled the media portion of the team's schedule Tuesday out of respect for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
NFL reporter says league may not count a Chiefs game when determining playoff seeding
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
Look: Pat McAfee Livid With NFL Team Over Declined Interview Request
Pat McAfee is one of the fastest growing content creators in all of sports media. His self-titled "Pat McAfee Show" has garnered major traction over recent years, with the former NFL punter using his platform to interview some of the hottest names in sports. With a reoccurring guest - ...
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy is finding his groove with the 49ers
Brock Purdy is the 3 rd quarterback to get under center for the 49ers this season. He has won four straight starts and has San Francisco sitting at the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs. While there are some rookie moments, there are also flashes to be excited about. He’s finding ways to create with his legs and has been decisive in the rollout and quick game. He’s in the bottom 10 quarterbacks in the league in intended air yards, but he’s running the offense well and doing enough to move the 49ers forward.
Look: NFL World Reacts To David Carr's Admission
During an appearance on NFL Network this Monday, David Carr provided some information on his brother's future in the league. Last week, Derek Carr was officially benched by the Raiders. The expectation is that he'll either be traded or released in the offseason. According to David Carr, his brother is...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Kansas City Royals to try their luck playing in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals are heading to Las Vegas to play two Spring Training Games in Big League Weekend March 18-19, 2023.
KYTV
Monday Night Football incident shines spotlight on need for safety measures at all sporting events
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People all across the Ozarks joined the nation on Monday night in praying and hoping for the recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Bills nationally-televised game in Cincinnati. As horrified players, coaches and fans...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers
When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
KYTV
Arrowhead lit blue and red as Damar Hamlin’s ‘condition improves’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after being injured on Monday night. The lighting choice of blue and red is in support of Hamlin, as those are the Bills’ colors.
KYTV
Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin
(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed...
Olivia Dunne Preps to Kick Off 2023 Gymnastics Season, Manifests the ‘Best Year of All’
The college athlete’s first meet of the year is on Friday, Jan. 6.
One-time NFL MVP theorizes how league will play remaining schedule
One-time NFL MVP and WFAN radio personality Boomer Esiason offered his theory on how the league might move forward with its schedule following the Damar Hamlin injury.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
iheart.com
Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement
“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
Where Tickets Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Season Finale
SI Tickets has prices for the Las Vegas Raiders' final game of the season starting at $221.
Comments / 0