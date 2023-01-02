Open carry means you have the right to carry a gun without a permit, it does not mean you can armor up and carry assaulted weapons and guns loaded in a grocery store or where ever. One gun people is all that’s needed with a holster and not wearing tactical gear like a sniper or swat team. What he did is scary and no one has ever seen this before except the movies and the police. So you nuts out there it doesn’t mean you can go around looking like Rambo. Use common sense and stop scaring people, and possibility of police killing you.
I live in Atlanta and the amount of gun violence around here is off the chain crazy. Every day is a body count of gunshot wounds and deaths. It makes no sense that a person can go to a grocery store so heavily armed and scare people without catching some criminal charges. His existence in public with that much fire power should be considered as a terroristic threat.
By the way, both my wife and I make it a TOP PRIORITY to NEVER go into Atlanta! BUT...as sometimes is the case that we must, we do so both heavily armed (not like this guy though admittedly)!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women: The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Comments / 113