Atlanta, GA

Val Maria
3d ago

Open carry means you have the right to carry a gun without a permit, it does not mean you can armor up and carry assaulted weapons and guns loaded in a grocery store or where ever. One gun people is all that’s needed with a holster and not wearing tactical gear like a sniper or swat team. What he did is scary and no one has ever seen this before except the movies and the police. So you nuts out there it doesn’t mean you can go around looking like Rambo. Use common sense and stop scaring people, and possibility of police killing you.

Cheryl Lynn
3d ago

I live in Atlanta and the amount of gun violence around here is off the chain crazy. Every day is a body count of gunshot wounds and deaths. It makes no sense that a person can go to a grocery store so heavily armed and scare people without catching some criminal charges. His existence in public with that much fire power should be considered as a terroristic threat.

Gracc112
3d ago

By the way, both my wife and I make it a TOP PRIORITY to NEVER go into Atlanta! BUT...as sometimes is the case that we must, we do so both heavily armed (not like this guy though admittedly)!

