Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: 5 Things To Know About The Three 6 Mafia Rapper

Rapper Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchelle, was found dead inside a Memphis home on New Year’s Day (January 1) around 4 PM local time, according to Fox 13. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo started rapping when she was 14 years old and eventually became a pioneer of female southern rap music, earning the nickname “Queen of Memphis.” She was one of the only female members of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.

Famous singers and rappers have been honoring Gangsta Boo following her death. Justin Timberlake called Gangsta Boo a “M-Town Legend” on his Instagram Story. “Gangsta Boo was one of the first women I had ever heard rap and she had such a unique style and rhythm that still inspires so many at the top today,” Justin wrote in his tribute.

Gangsta Boo was from Memphis.

Gangsta Boo was born in the Whitehaven area of Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was young. She started rapping when she was 14 years old and eventually became a prominent hip-hop artist in Memphis.

She was a member of Three 6 Mafia.

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia in 1995. She was one of only two female members of the group, alongside La Chat. Three 6 Mafia released five albums during the six years that Gangsta Boo was with the group. She quit the group in 2001 to focus on her solo career.

She put out 3 solo albums.

As a solo artist, Gangsta Boo dropped three albums, from 1998 to 2003. Her second album, Both Worlds *69, peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 2000. Gangsta Boo also released several mixtapes that were successful. Her final mixtape came out in 2018.

She collaborated with other major rappers.

Gangsta Boo consistently worked with famous artists throughout her career. In 2001, she collaborated with Eminem on the song “Throw It Up.” Some of the other artists she collaborated with include Latto, GloRilla, Tinashe, Junglepussy, and Run the Jewels.

She was working on a new project before her death.

Gangsta Boo teased an upcoming project in the works at the beginning of December, in an interview with Billboard. “Right now I’m just working on a project, it’s called The BooPrint and hopefully, I’m dropping that first quarter next year I’m just happy to be dropping content now,” she told the publication.