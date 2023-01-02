ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

WAVY News 10

Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
YORK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Serious accident occurs in Temperanceville Sunday afternoon

A serious accident occurred in Temperanceville at the intersection of Chesser Road and Lankford Highway Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 pm. We are waiting for confirmation from the Virginia State Police but unofficially, an accident between a car and a motorcycle resulted in one fatality and two others were air evacuated to the hospital.
TEMPERANCEVILLE, VA
WBOC

Delaware Troopers Asking for Public's Help Locating Wanted Man

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. Police say a substantial amount of time has passed since Brian Richardson received payments to install several inground pools. However, they say, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victim's phone calls. He operates under the name "Advanced Pool Systems".
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WAVY News 10

Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Missing Newport News woman found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman who hadn't been seen since New Year's Day was found dead, the police department said on Tuesday. Police said 70-year-old Christine Cunningham had last been seen at 9:30 p.m. on January 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. Investigators have not said where her body was located.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WBOC

Drug Bust in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury. 20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office...
SALISBURY, MD

