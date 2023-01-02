Read full article on original website
3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News
There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
Motorcycle ‘bursts into flames’ in crash, 62-year-old driver killed in Accomack County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator in Accomack County.
41-year-old man killed in crash while walking along VB road: Police
Around 6 p.m., officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road.
WAVY News 10
Accomack Co. man facing charges following fatal New Year's Day crash involving motorcycle
Man dies after being hit by truck near Pungo area of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a truck near the Pungo area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening, police said. It happened in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road and police responded around 6 p.m. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Brian Baker, 41.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Accomack County, man faces charges
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man faces reckless driving charges after hitting a motorcyclist with his car in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey went to make the turn...
shoredailynews.com
Serious accident occurs in Temperanceville Sunday afternoon
A serious accident occurred in Temperanceville at the intersection of Chesser Road and Lankford Highway Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 pm. We are waiting for confirmation from the Virginia State Police but unofficially, an accident between a car and a motorcycle resulted in one fatality and two others were air evacuated to the hospital.
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Gloucester Co.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, and a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
WBOC
Delaware Troopers Asking for Public's Help Locating Wanted Man
Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. Police say a substantial amount of time has passed since Brian Richardson received payments to install several inground pools. However, they say, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victim's phone calls. He operates under the name "Advanced Pool Systems".
WAVY News 10
Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
Missing Newport News woman found dead
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman who hadn't been seen since New Year's Day was found dead, the police department said on Tuesday. Police said 70-year-old Christine Cunningham had last been seen at 9:30 p.m. on January 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. Investigators have not said where her body was located.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
WBOC
Drug Bust in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 suspects after an investigation into drugs reportedly distributed from an apartment complex on Adams Avenue in Salisbury. 20 year-old Rusaan Holland, 24 year-old Esaias Collins, and 22 year-old Taronn Rounds were taken into custody on December 30th. The Sheriff's Office...
2 injured after food truck catches on fire inside Newport News Shipbuilding
A food truck at the Newport News Shipbuilding caught fire Tuesday morning.
