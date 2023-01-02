ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond

MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 4 wounded Wednesday in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Jan. 4. Four people were wounded in the shootings, including an Oak Creek man. One of the shootings, police said, appears to be related to a robbery. 27th and Hope. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint

MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged

MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
WISN

Car fire wreckage near 25th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE — Marquette police and Milwaukee fire responded to a car fire wreckage near 25th Street and Clybourn. A WISN 12 News crew was on the scene and saw a man and a child grabbing what they could from the wreck. There are no reported injuries at this time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy missing since May 2022, Brown Deer police ask for public's help

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department has asked for the public's help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp – last seen May 8, 2022. Kemp is described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the company of his biological mother, Ebony Harris. Police said Harris does not have legal custody/guardianship of the boy and also goes by the name Zubiya Bey.
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
MILWAUKEE, WI

