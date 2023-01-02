Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Center shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Simmons describe her teenage son...
WISN
Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond
MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 4 wounded Wednesday in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Jan. 4. Four people were wounded in the shootings, including an Oak Creek man. One of the shootings, police said, appears to be related to a robbery. 27th and Hope. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
wtmj.com
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
WISN
Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting
On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
WISN
Car fire wreckage near 25th and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE — Marquette police and Milwaukee fire responded to a car fire wreckage near 25th Street and Clybourn. A WISN 12 News crew was on the scene and saw a man and a child grabbing what they could from the wreck. There are no reported injuries at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy missing since May 2022, Brown Deer police ask for public's help
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department has asked for the public's help finding 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp – last seen May 8, 2022. Kemp is described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the company of his biological mother, Ebony Harris. Police said Harris does not have legal custody/guardianship of the boy and also goes by the name Zubiya Bey.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
WISN
Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer
MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; Jerome Ealy sentenced to 10 years prison
MILWAUKEE - Jerome Ealy of Milwaukee pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle – and was then sentenced to ten years in prison plus another six years of extended supervision. Ealy had been charged in connection with a hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
Comments / 2