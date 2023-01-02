Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

Injury Report

Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body)

Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand)

The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.

Despite superstar LeBron James' efforts, the Lakers enter the game in 13th place in the Western Conference at 15-21, good for only 3.5 games behind a play-in seed. Los Angeles' other star, Anthony Davis, is still out, meaning the Lakers will rely on a more offensively-minded lineup with Thomas Bryant at center. The last time these two teams met it was a shootout, and things seem to be trending in that direction again.

Key Matchup: Terry Rozier vs Patrick Beverly

The Hornets will need scoring to compliment a lineup without Oubre this evening, and Rozier draws one of the most menacing perimeter defenders of the last few years in Patrick Beverly as a matchup. Despite the Lakers' defense producing a slightly better turnover percentage (12.6% with Beverly, 12.4% without) and opponent effective field goal percentage (-.023 with, + .019 without), the Lakers offense struggles significantly more with the defensive hound on the court (111.1 ORtg with, 115.1 without). If Rozier can replicate his offensive efficiency from the last time these teams played where he sunk 9/15 shots and 5/8 from three, the Hornets can gain a significant advantage on the perimeter.

2022-23 Team Stats

PPG: 115.7 (LAL), 110.1 (CHA)

RPG: 42.8 (LAL), 45.4 (CHA)

APG: 28.0 (LAL), 24.5 (CHA)

FG%: 50.7% (LAL), 44.3% (CHA)

3FG%: 39.0% (LAL), 32.4% (CHA)

FT%: 75.1% (LAL), 73.8% (CHA)

2020-21 Team Leaders:

Minutes: LeBron James - 35.9 (LAL), Terry Rozier - 35.8 (CHA)

FG%: Thomas Bryant - 67.8% (LAL), Mark Williams - 66.7% (CHA)

3FG%: Thomas Bryant - 48.1% (LAL), Bryce McGowens- 37.5% (CHA)

PPG: LeBron James - 28.5 (LAL), LaMelo Ball - 23.7 (CHA)

RPG: LeBron James- 8.1 (LAL), Mason Plumlee - 9.2 (CHA)

APG: Russell Westbrook - 7.8 (LAL), LaMelo Ball - 7.9 (CHA)

SPG: LeBron James - 1.0 (LAL), Kelly Oubre - 1.6 (CHA)

BPG: LeBron James - 0.6 (LAL) , PJ Washington - 1.1 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game | BPG- blocks per game

Starting Lineups:

PositionHornetsLakers

PG

LaMelo Ball

Dennis Schroder

SG

Terry Rozier

Patrick Beverly

SF

Gordon Hayward

Austin Reaves

PF

PJ Washington

LeBron James

C

Mason Plumlee

Thomas Bryant

