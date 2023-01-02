ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump

By Kelsey Vlamis
 3 days ago

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley looks on after getting a briefing from senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 7, 2019.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

  • Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks of retaliating against retired officers critical of Trump.
  • Several former military officers wrote up-eds criticizing Trump during his presidency.
  • Milley said he was concerned about politicization of the military in his testimony before the January 6 committee.

Gen. Mark Milley said there were discussions about retaliating against retired military officers who wrote critical op-eds about former President Donald Trump, according to testimony released by the January 6 committee.

Milley has served since 2019 as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top military adviser to the president, after being nominated by Trump. His testimony , taken on November 17, 2021, was among a trove of documents released Sunday by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria asked Milley if he had considered addressing Michael Flynn, the retired general who served as Trump's national security adviser and later called for the US to have a coup like Myanmar after Trump left office.

Milley responded by saying he was concerned about the politicization of the military, and that the issue had come up during the Trump administration after op-eds written by retired military officers were "very critical of then President Trump."

"And there was actually discussions with me: Bring him back on Active Duty, court-martial him, you know, make him walk the plank sort of thing, right? I advised them not to do that, because that would further politicize, in my personal view," Milley said, adding he would also advise caution in addressing Flynn.

Milley did not specify which retired military officers were considered for court-martialing, but several wrote critical op-eds of Trump during his time in office. Some were published in 2020 in response to Trump's handling of civil unrest that occured after the murder of George Floyd, including his walk from the White House to St. John's Episcopal Church after law enforcement was used to disperse peaceful protesters.

Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen wrote a scathing commentary for Foreign Policy , saying the president "threatened to deploy the U.S. military against American citizens." Navy Adm. Mike Mullen said in The Atlantic he was "sickened" to see security personnel "forcibly and violently" removed protesters from Lafayette Square and that Trump had "laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest."

Milley, who also apologized for his role in Trump's photo op at the church, also testified that while he was worried about the "broader implications" of politicization of the military, taking action against retired officers who speak out shouldn't be done lightly.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Shadow Knows
3d ago

This is what a country gets when they allow inexperienced, thin-skinned, easily triggered children to run for office and allow electors to install illegitimate leaders into the White House against the will of the people. Maybe if the Secret Service would do their jobs and identify the domestic terrorist threat, that they are too blind to identify, the American people would never have to deal with or hear from the bonespur coward named Trump again. But, with all that training and power, the Secret Service is still too blind to identify the enemy even when he stands in front of them.

Ziairah
3d ago

As someone who comes from a family who has had literally SEVERAL generations spent serving our Country in and for the military, the thought of someone being court martialed JUST because they're critical of Trump is beyond RIDICULOUS. There HAVE IN FACT been OTHER Presidents who've been criticized and they didn't sob scream or demand retaliation. The ONLY thing our military are required to have is loyalty to our COUNTRY. NOT a single person including the President at the time. The dedication is to our Country. The blood potentially shed is for our Country - NOT the President. Trump wants either an Authoritarian rule or a full blown Dictatorship. That's NOT what our Country or Her Government is. NEVER has been, NEVER will be.

Ed Norton
3d ago

If traitor trump told his supporters that tomorrow was Easter,they'd all be out buying eggs and dye tonight. That how stupid they really are

