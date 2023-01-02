ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 115, Lakers 108

LeBron has been on a tear as of late but take him off this Lakers roster and I'm not sure they win 15 games total. With no AD, I'd expect a heavy dose of Plumlee, Washington, and Williams in the paint. The returns of Ball and Hayward to the lineup have clearly increased pacing for the Hornets but this is a battle of bottom dwellers. Give me the Hornets at home in a surprisingly fun game.

James Plowright: Lakers 128, Hornets 124

The Hornets beat the Lakers just a few weeks ago in a high-scoring affair. With Anthony Davis still missing and Charlotte’s best option on LeBron (Kelly Oubre) out, I expect the Lakers to edge this one out. Charlotte has been playing better, but I struggle to see how they will stop a rolling LeBron who’s been playing well lately. For Charlotte to come out on top they need Gordon Hayward to step up who’s struggled of late.

Ian Black: Hornets 122, Lakers 116

Charlotte comes into this one with a chance to sweep the season series against the Lakers for the first time since 2016-17. With Oubre out, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward’s scoring will need to see an uptick to keep pace with LA. This should be a fast game that can very much lean in Charlotte’s direction if they find success against a vulnerable Lakers interior.

