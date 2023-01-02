ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

West Virginia and Oklahoma State each began Big 12 Conference play on a bit of a sour note.

The Mountaineers squandered an early 17-3 lead to Kansas State thanks to a horrific night at the free-throw line (20/38) and being careless with the basketball (20 turnovers). Kedrian Johnson buried a three just seconds before the final buzzer in regulation to tie the game up at 66, sending the game to overtime. The Wildcats outscored WVU 16-10 in the overtime frame to take the Big 12 opener.

As for Oklahoma State, they missed out on collecting their first big win of the season on the road at Kansas, where they held a 45-30 lead at the half. Kansas took the lead halfway through the second half and traded buckets with the Cowboys from that moment on. K.J. Adams Jr. made the game-winning layup with just three seconds left on the clock.

Which team can put the first game of league play behind them and move to 1-1?

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 35.7% chance to win while Oklahoma State has a 64.3% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Travis Trickett Hinting WVU Return?

Travis Trickett is a fan favorite in Morgantown, there’s no doubt about it. The former WVU tight ends coach left the Mountaineers in 2022 to serve as the offensive coordinator for the South Florida Bulls. After South Florida made a staff change, Trickett was looking for work. According to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Gains Commitment from Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Chase Rodriguez

West Virginia adds to the offensive line with a commitment from a transferring player. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer Chase Rodriguez tweets that, not only has he received an offer from WVU, but he is 100% committed to the Mountaineers. Listed at 6’2″ and 343 pounds on the ULM athletics...
MORGANTOWN, WV
HuskyMaven

Antics of Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Anger West Virginia Coach

Erik Stevenson, college basketball's perpetual wandering vagabond, has run afoul of his current coach, West Virginia's Bob Huggins. The former University of Washington guard from Lacey, Washington, a mercurial personality now on his fourth NCAA program, drew Huggins' ire after receiving a technical foul for taunting — specifically grabbing at his crotch — an infraction that fouled him out and led to the Mountaineers losing to Oklahoma State 67-60 on Monday night in Stillwater.
SEATTLE, WA
MountaineerMaven

How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?

There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.  Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).  […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy