Athens, GA

Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWUVw_0k110g2E00

Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 2 ranked roster with regards to overall talent per the 247composite. So, talent acquisition? Check. But what about talent retention?

Well, Kirby Smart had 13 players enter the NCAA Transfer portal a year ago, none of which were starters or projected to be starters, though they did have one massive scare. Amarius Mims, the former five star tackle out of Bleckley County, Georgia entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on April 10th, 2022.

He then took a visit to Florida State, only to settle back in Athens following spring practice and withdrawing his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal. A kick save from Kirby Smart and his staff, one that was undergoing a position coaching change along the offensive line as well.

Flash forward eight months, and Amarius Mims just started his first career game in the College Football Playoff in place of starter Warren McClendon, and helped his football team amass 533 yards of total offense and 42 points on their way to the national championship game.

We caught up with Mims after the game, to talk about the journey to this point.

We asked him first about the game, and what it felt like to get his first career start:

"With Warren being out, he and I had talked about it for four weeks straight man just about you know, when we are not new to it, man. We are not new to this moment, you know, I'm saying the way we prepare man, it just, you just got to seize the moment, you know, I'm saying I'm just glad I was able to get out there and you know, contribute to the team."

As for the decision to enter the portal and ultimately return to Georgia, well, Mims is quite happy with his decision:

"I was young. Made an immature decision and came back. I couldn't just be like, no ordinary guy. No, I had to get out there and prove a point. You know, I'm just so glad I fought it out with my brothers. I'm glad I stayed man because you know, moments like this, you can't get these back."

Amarius Mims on the relationship he has with Warren McClendon:

"He's got that big brother role for me. When I'm down, he picks me up and when he's down I pick him up. It's been like that since high school. I'm glad I got somebody I can lean on like Warren."

Amarius Mims on offensive line coach Stacy Searels:

"That man right there is a good guy. That's the best coach I've been around, I love that man."

