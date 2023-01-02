Currituck delays vote on proposed development in Corolla

CURRITUCK — Citing traffic concerns, Currituck commissioners took no action in December on approving the first phase of a proposed residential and commercial development in Corolla.

Outer Banks Ventures is proposing to turn 36 acres of undeveloped land on the west side of N.C. Highway 12 and north of Timbuck II into a mix of residential housing, several commercial buildings and a boat basin that will be called the Corolla Boat Club.

Outer Banks Ventures was seeking approval of a preliminary plat and special use permit for the first phase of the project, which includes five single-family homes and one commercial building.

But after a lengthy discussion, that included the project’s engineer and traffic expert, Currituck commissioners tabled the issue until their Jan. 17 meeting. The delay is designed to allow the developer and county staff time to address the concerns.

One issue is that the N.C. Department of Transportation has not granted the developer a right-of-way through a parcel it owns for a second access point into the development. NCDOT can’t give approval because of the pending lawsuit against the agency’s proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge even though the proposed bridge is not close to the development.

The developer was also asked to consider making some the streets in the development one way to ease traffic congestion concerns in the area. The board also had some concerns about pedestrian traffic in the proposed development.

“As it sits right now, I’m not sure that this board is entirely comfortable with passing this,” said board Chairman Bob White. “There are some questions that need to be answered.”

Project engineer Mark Bisell said the second access point is not needed for the first phase but would improve interconnectivity for some future phases. He noted the developer wants to move forward with the first phase.

Bissell said NCDOT has not turned down its right of way request but that the agency can’t address the issue at this point.

“The purpose of the right of way would be to provide interconnectivity to future commercial development,” Bissell said. “They (NCDOT) are unable to approve any permanent use of that right of way until all litigation has been settled for the (mid-county) bridge. The access is not required for the first phase.’’

Bissell told commissioners that if the right of way is not granted that all phases of the development can still be accessed through the entrance off Malia Drive. He also said a single access point would have no impact on safety.

“The traffic impact analysis reported indicated that the development we are proposing could be adequately served by that connection on Malia Drive,” Bissell said.

Currituck Developmental Services Director Kevin Kemp said a condition of a previously approved sketch plan stated that access through the NCDOT-owned parcel “shall be approved” by NCDOT before the preliminary plat-special use permit is approved.

“Here we are at the preliminary plat process,” Kemp said. “Therefore, the board may want to consider that approval of the connection by NCDOT must be submitted prior to approval of construction drawings related to this preliminary plat.’’

Future phases of the project also include the development of 25 townhomes lots, six “upper-story” dwelling units and a 10-slip boat basin for resident and visitor use. Future phases also call for the construction of an additional two retail buildings over the existing pond with two upper story dwelling units in each building.

A boardwalk connection is proposed from the retail buildings to a proposed restaurant and outdoor entertainment deck. A recreation and paddle boat rental storefront and storage building are proposed adjacent to the pond with docks over the pond.