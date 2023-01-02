ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Failure to reduce speed: Hertford motorist cited for school bus collision

By By Chris Day The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

A Hertford woman has been charged with a traffic violation in connection with last week’s accident involving a Perquimans County school bus carrying students home for their Christmas break.

Trinity I. Mize, of the 160 block of W. Island Trail, Hertford, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, said Sgt. Beau Daniel, of the N.C. Highway Patrol. Daniel was not sure of Mize’s age and the N.C. Highway Patrol’s collision report does not list it.

The accident occurred at around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as Perquimans County Schools Bus 129 was stopped in the right northbound lane of the 430 block of U.S. 17 to drop off a child, Daniel said.

Mize, who also was traveling north in a 2008 Suzuki station wagon, struck the left rear corner of the bus while she was moving to the left lane, Daniel said. The station wagon came a controlled stop in the median, the patrol’s report states.

Reporters saw the station wagon being towed from the scene with extensive damage to the front right side.

At the time of the accident there were 11 children on the bus, Daniel said. Mize and one child were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Daniel said. One child and the bus driver were treated at the scene and released.

According to the collision report, the driver of the bus was Donald W. Reid, of Elizabeth City.

