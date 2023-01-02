ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago
On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.

Moreover, members of the Duke staff have shown up a couple of times in recent months to watch the electric small forward showcase his 46-inch vertical leap and budding repertoire.

Passmore, who ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and boasts nearly two dozen offers spanning most of the country, has noted his attraction to the Duke basketball program on several occasions. And he did so again this week in his chat with 247Sports' Travis Branham.

"It's been pretty good," Passmore told Branham about the interest coming from Duke. "I have been watching Duke since I started playing basketball in the eighth grade. It's going to be big-time to go there. It's like my dream school. I haven't talked to [Scheyer] yet, but I have talked to the assistants. He came to a game and told me what I had to work on and stuff like that, my left hand and shot from three."

Although Rakease Passmore has not named finalists and does not appear to be in a hurry to pick a school, he mentioned to Branham that Indiana, Kansas, NC State, Oregon, and Tennessee are among his most active suitors.

The Blue Devils have a verbal commitment from one 2024 recruit, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris, and offers out to seven undecided prospects in the class.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

