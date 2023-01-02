Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
WSYX ABC6
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
CPD: Voices told man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
Video: Man mugged, then left on ground outside Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Police said the incident happened at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Hague Avenue on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The suspect saw […]
The Side-Eye: Columbus Police Offer Weak Explanation On Why White Man’s Murder Charges Were Dropped For Killing Sinzae Reed
Last week BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the hands of a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler in Columbus, Ohio. The infuriating part of the story is that after being charged with murder, the charges were immediately dropped just because Butler claimed “self-defense” all of a sudden. We’re no lawyers but we’ve never heard of getting murder charges completely dropped just because the suspect says “self-defense.” Somebody has to explain this to us.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
sciotopost.com
Man Who Left Recovery House and Stole a Car Found Guilty in Pickaway Common Pleas
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
myfox28columbus.com
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
CPD look to identify two persons of interest in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood. On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot […]
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
16-year-old shot, killed at Mansfield hotel: Police
Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed at a Mansfield hotel Tuesday morning.
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
1 injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; 54-year-old man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured and his neighbor was arrested during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim, a 63-year-old man, was...
Whitehall investigation reveals man shot himself in the leg while in a stolen car
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Additional details have been released regarding a shooting on New Year’s Day in Whitehall. On Jan. 1 at 3:21 p.m., Whitehall police responded to shots fired at the intersection of East Main Street and Hamilton Road. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man
CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
Comments / 0