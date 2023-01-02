ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Side-Eye: Columbus Police Offer Weak Explanation On Why White Man’s Murder Charges Were Dropped For Killing Sinzae Reed

Last week BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the hands of a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler in Columbus, Ohio. The infuriating part of the story is that after being charged with murder, the charges were immediately dropped just because Butler claimed “self-defense” all of a sudden. We’re no lawyers but we’ve never heard of getting murder charges completely dropped just because the suspect says “self-defense.” Somebody has to explain this to us.
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
CPD seeking help in finding missing child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
1 injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; 54-year-old man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured and his neighbor was arrested during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim, a 63-year-old man, was...
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
Chillicothe – Woman Fights off Burglary, Police Break Down Door to Arrest Man

CHILLICOTHE – A woman called 911 for help after a man attempted to trap her inside her home with force. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department a woman allowed a man into her home that she knew as “Corey” who she claimed had come to the home to visit people who used to live in her shed. She said she was somewhat familiar with the man.
