Celsius founder sued by NYAG as judge rules customer deposits belong to Celsius
The New York Attorney General’s Office sued Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky on January 5, alleging that the former CEO and co-founder participated in a scheme to defraud “hundreds of thousands” of investors by using false and misleading representations to induce them to deposit with the firm. The NYAG’s office is seeking damages, disgorgement, and restitution, as well as orders preventing Mashinsky from doing business in the state of New York.
FTX lawyer Dan Friedberg’s ties to fake electronics website has online poker echoes
FTX’s former compliance chief Daniel S. Friedberg hasn’t yet been charged for his role in the digital asset exchange’s downfall, but his history repping criminal online poker sites seems destined to catch up with him eventually. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the all-thumbs trading history...
Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty, shots fired over FTX assets
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has pleaded not guilty over his role in the downfall of the FTX digital asset exchange, leaving crypto’s former hirsute hero looking at a possible century-plus behind bars. On Tuesday, SBF appeared—wearing an actual suit, not cargo shorts—in a Manhattan courthouse to enter a ‘not guilty’...
Chinese Communist Party official pleads guilty to aiding BTC miners
A former top official at the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has pleaded guilty to charges of corruption and misappropriation of power, including aiding BTC block reward miners for three years. Xiao Yi, the former CCP secretary for the City of Fuzhou in the southeastern province of Fujian, was accused...
Turkey completes phase 1 of digital lira pilot, pledges to push ahead in 2023
Turkey has become the latest country to announce a successful pilot of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), with its central bank revealing it had conducted its first transactions in the digital lira. The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) announced that it had completed the first phase...
Hong Kong financial services firms gearing up to secure licenses from SFC
After Hong Kong’s Legislative Council approved the amendment to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Act, the region’s financial services firms have been scrambling to obtain licensing from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The amendment introduces new licensing requirements for operators, while retail and institutional investors have...
Irish privacy regulator fines Meta more than $400M over illegal ad practice
The decision is one of the most significant to come out of the EU’s landmark data-protection law and will likely force the social media giant into a funding model rethink. In a major blow to Meta (NASDAQ: META), Ireland’s data privacy regulator fined the company 390 million euros ($414 million) on January 4 for rules breaches at Facebook and Instagram, insisting both must reassess how they run advertising based on personal data in the European Union.
Bithumb ex-chairman not guilty of fraud charges by South Korean court
Bithumb’s former chairman Lee Jung-Hoon has been found not guilty of fraud-related charges by a Seoul Central District Court after a lengthy trial. According to the Korea Economic Daily, Bithumb’s former chair was absolved of the charges leveled against him by investigators because they failed to present sufficient evidence to back up the charges. Lee has been embroiled in a legal scuffle since 2018 after prosecutors alleged fraud in the acquisition of the exchange from Kim Byung-Gun.
Digital ruble bill submitted to Russia’s State Duma
Russia’s State Duma has been presented with a draft law seeking to make new proposals related to the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital ruble. The bill was submitted by Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets. The bill seeks to make the Bank of Russia the “sole operator” of the digital ruble to the exclusion of other entities.
