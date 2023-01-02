Bithumb’s former chairman Lee Jung-Hoon has been found not guilty of fraud-related charges by a Seoul Central District Court after a lengthy trial. According to the Korea Economic Daily, Bithumb’s former chair was absolved of the charges leveled against him by investigators because they failed to present sufficient evidence to back up the charges. Lee has been embroiled in a legal scuffle since 2018 after prosecutors alleged fraud in the acquisition of the exchange from Kim Byung-Gun.

