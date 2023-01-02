ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss

Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years

Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral

Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’

Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
When Is De La Soul’s Music Catalog Coming to Streaming Services?

After decades of legal battles and delays, De La Soul has announced that their music catalog will be available on streaming services in March. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), De La Soul announced that their back catalog—including their classic 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991's De La Soul Is Dead, 1993's Buhloone Mindstate and 1996's Stakes Is High—will be hitting Spotify, Apple Music and other digital streaming platforms on March 3.
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance

On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
8 Mile Actor Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be a Sequel

If you are hoping for a sequel to Eminem's beloved 2002 film 8 Mile, don't hold your breath. Actor Mekhi Phifer, who co-starred in the movie with Em, said a sequel won't happen. On Monday (Jan. 2), TMZ posted a video of a street interview with Hollywood star Mekhi Phifer....
