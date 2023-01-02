Read full article on original website
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss
Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
The Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes First Billboard Top 40 Rap Hit – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 5, 1980: The Sugarhill Gang's classic 1979 song, "Rapper's Delight," helped move hip-hop from the humble streets of the Bronx, N.Y., to mainstream popularity. The song was the idea of the late Sylvia Robinson, who was the founder of Sugar...
Cardi B and Bruno Mars Release ‘Finesse (Remix)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 4, 2018: Cardi B continued her meteoric rise in the rap game with a guest verse on Bruno Mars' New Jack Swing-influenced jam "Finesse (Remix)," which dropped on this day in 2018. The song, co-written and co-produced by The Stereotypes,...
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral
Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
When Is De La Soul’s Music Catalog Coming to Streaming Services?
After decades of legal battles and delays, De La Soul has announced that their music catalog will be available on streaming services in March. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), De La Soul announced that their back catalog—including their classic 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991's De La Soul Is Dead, 1993's Buhloone Mindstate and 1996's Stakes Is High—will be hitting Spotify, Apple Music and other digital streaming platforms on March 3.
X-Ray Photos Surface of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After Tory Lanez Shooting
More evidence from the Tory Lanez trial has surfaced online. This time, X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet and the bloody aftermath following the Tory Lanez shooting have come to light. On Sunday (Jan. 1), YouTube personality Nique at Nite shared a series of photo exhibits from the Tory...
Drake Ghostwriter Quentin Miller Claims He’s Never Officially Been Paid for Writing Drizzy Songs
Quentin Miller, the Atlanta artist and songwriter known for being outed as Drake's ghostwriter in 2015, is now claiming he was never officially paid for working with Drizzy due to a bad publishing deal. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), VladTV aired a portion of their interview with Miller, where he talked...
Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance
On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky." Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.
8 Mile Actor Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be a Sequel
If you are hoping for a sequel to Eminem's beloved 2002 film 8 Mile, don't hold your breath. Actor Mekhi Phifer, who co-starred in the movie with Em, said a sequel won't happen. On Monday (Jan. 2), TMZ posted a video of a street interview with Hollywood star Mekhi Phifer....
