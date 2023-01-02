Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is one of the hardest working men in all of film and television. Currently, he has his hands on a number of Power spin-off series, BMF, Hip-Hop Homicides, a Den of Thieves sequel and several other projects. Not to be forgotten, the G-Unit Foundation has been active in the greater Houston, Texas area throughout the holiday. Despite all that he has going on, Jackson is ready to get back to the thing that made him famous — music.

