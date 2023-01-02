Read full article on original website
Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43
Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead at approximately 4 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Hours later, news of the late musician’s passing circulated via social media. Hip-Hop pioneers such as Paul “DJ Paul” Beauregard and Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson were among the many to pay tribute to the fan favorite on Sunday evening.
50 Cent Aims To Deliver New Music In 2023
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is one of the hardest working men in all of film and television. Currently, he has his hands on a number of Power spin-off series, BMF, Hip-Hop Homicides, a Den of Thieves sequel and several other projects. Not to be forgotten, the G-Unit Foundation has been active in the greater Houston, Texas area throughout the holiday. Despite all that he has going on, Jackson is ready to get back to the thing that made him famous — music.
SZA Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 With ‘S.O.S’
SZA’s S.O.S sits atop the Billboard 200 chart once again. In its second week, S.O.S moved 180,000 units. Within the first two weeks of its release, SZA’s sophomore album has moved nearly 500,000 units. Sitting right behind SZA, Taylor Swift’s Midnights has moved 155,000 units in the last...
NBA Youngboy Sets Release Date For ‘I Rest My Case’
NBA Youngboy will release a new project called I Rest My Case on January 6, 2023. The Louisiana native shared the news and cover art via social media earlier this week. However, he did not share a tracklist for the forthcoming project. I Rest My Case may be NBA Youngboy’s...
Netflix Sets Date For Live Chris Rock Special
Netflix is diving deeper into the world of live comedy. On March 4, the streaming service will air a live comedy special featuring Chris Rock performing in Baltimore, Maryland. The special event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, will be available for subscribers at 10 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. EST. Rock...
Netflix Shares The First Image Of Lady Agatha Danbury In The ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
Netflix is ready to kick off the new year with a bit of good news. The streaming platform has unveiled the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte. Played by Arsema Thomas, the first image of Agatha Danbury places the young royal staring into the eyes of another woman in the midst of the evening.
Fans Hope For New Album After J. Cole Clears Out Instagram Page
Fans believe that J. Cole may have a new project on the way because he recently cleared out his Instagram page. Previously, the North Carolina native cleared out his Instagram page before dropping the “Middle Child” video. Shortly thereafter, Revenge of the Dreamers III arrived on streaming services.
