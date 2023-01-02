ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She was reportedly found dead at approximately 4 p.m. on January 1, 2023. Hours later, news of the late musician’s passing circulated via social media. Hip-Hop pioneers such as Paul “DJ Paul” Beauregard and Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson were among the many to pay tribute to the fan favorite on Sunday evening.
MEMPHIS, NY
50 Cent Aims To Deliver New Music In 2023

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is one of the hardest working men in all of film and television. Currently, he has his hands on a number of Power spin-off series, BMF, Hip-Hop Homicides, a Den of Thieves sequel and several other projects. Not to be forgotten, the G-Unit Foundation has been active in the greater Houston, Texas area throughout the holiday. Despite all that he has going on, Jackson is ready to get back to the thing that made him famous — music.
TEXAS STATE
SZA Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 With ‘S.O.S’

SZA’s S.O.S sits atop the Billboard 200 chart once again. In its second week, S.O.S moved 180,000 units. Within the first two weeks of its release, SZA’s sophomore album has moved nearly 500,000 units. Sitting right behind SZA, Taylor Swift’s Midnights has moved 155,000 units in the last...
Netflix Sets Date For Live Chris Rock Special

Netflix is diving deeper into the world of live comedy. On March 4, the streaming service will air a live comedy special featuring Chris Rock performing in Baltimore, Maryland. The special event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, will be available for subscribers at 10 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. EST. Rock...
BALTIMORE, MD
