Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction Senior Expo Jan. 10 at Central Arizona College

 3 days ago

Seniors and families from Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and neighboring communities are invited to attend the Apache Junction Senior Expo 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

It will be hosted by Independent Newsmedia and includes a nonperishable food drive to benefit Apache Junction Reach Out Inc., doing business as Superstition Community Food Bank.

There will be a variety of businesses with information on health care and wellness, home improvement, financial services, insurance, retirement living and more.

Vendors are being sought for the event.

“If your business can provide a healthier, happier and wealthier lifestyle for seniors, join us,” a release states.

Reserve your sponsorship today by calling 623-972-6101 or emailing AZads@iniusa.org .

