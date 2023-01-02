ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike

WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike the Toms Run Trail at Hearts Content on Sunday, Jan. 8. The group will meet at the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant Drive at 2 p.m. or at Hearts Content at 2:15 p.m. Linda Ross...
WARREN, PA
Dec. 6, 2022 Tionesta Borough Minutes

TIONESTA, Pa. – Tionesta Borough Council meeting minutes from its Nov. 15 meeting were approved at the Dec. 6 meeting. The meeting minutes can be found at this link. Tionesta Borough Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 5 p.m. More information can be...
TIONESTA, PA
Jamestown Audiologist Giving Away Free Hearing Aids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown area audiologist has made it their mission to help those suffering from hearing loss, and this New Year, they are giving away a pair of free hearing aids, free of cost. Jamie Parasiliti, owner of The Hearing Place started the giveaway...
JAMESTOWN, NY
ANF Offering Full Moon Walk Program

BRADFORD, Pa. – The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5-6 p.m, at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail. Persons of all ages are welcome to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During...
BRADFORD, PA
Wortman Announces School Board Candidacy

WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Councilman John Wortman announced Wednesday that he is seeking election to a Region 1 seat on the Warren County School District Board of Directors. Wortman, a 2012 Warren Area High School graduate, is the current Warren City Council Vice President. His City Council term expires at the end of 2023. Region 1 represents the City of Warren and Elk and Glade Townships.
WARREN, PA
St. John’s Lutheran Church to Hold Spaghetti Benefit Dinner

WARREN, Pa. – There will be a spaghetti benefit dinner on Saturday, Jan. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Warren for JoAnn Savko. The dinner will go from 4-7 p.m. and include salad, spaghetti, garlic bread, and dessert, as well as live music with Alyssa Wismar. Dine-in...
WARREN, PA
How much do eggs cost in Erie?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
ERIE, PA
Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
DUNKIRK, NY
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Condemned Residence Twice

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a condemned Jamestown residence not just once, but twice, on the same day. Matthew Buck was arrested on Monday at a southside address for allegedly trespassing in a condemned residence. After being released on an...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport

A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
ERIE, PA
PennDOT Offering Winter Services for Drivers

After two winter storms caused havoc throughout the area, PennDOT has compiled a list of services they offer drivers in Region 2 – which includes McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter Counties – to help keep them safe while driving through rough winter conditions. By going to www.penndot.pa.gov/winter, drivers...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Burglar Steals Lottery Tickets, Tobacco from Store in Hickory Township

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a burglary of a business in Hickory Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of a burglary around 8:18 a.m. on Friday, December 30, at George’s Little Store located at 20996 State Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County.
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 2, 2023

WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Today: Occasional drizzle between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Tonight: Occasional drizzle between 9pm and 3am, then rain likely...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Clarion County Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

A Clarion County convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Country Fair on Route 322 in Shippensville recently sold a $122,000 winning Plus The Cash scratch-off ticket. The Country Fair store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

