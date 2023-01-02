Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike
WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike the Toms Run Trail at Hearts Content on Sunday, Jan. 8. The group will meet at the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant Drive at 2 p.m. or at Hearts Content at 2:15 p.m. Linda Ross...
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Area Health and Wellness Committee Provides Link to Parents on Tips to Keeping Children Healthy During Flu/Cold Season
TIONESTA, Pa. – The Forest Area School District Health and Wellness Committee provided a link on the district’s Facebook page recently to tips on how parents and keep their children healthy during flu and cold season. The tips came from Penn State PRO Wellness, which is a non-profit...
yourdailylocal.com
Dec. 6, 2022 Tionesta Borough Minutes
TIONESTA, Pa. – Tionesta Borough Council meeting minutes from its Nov. 15 meeting were approved at the Dec. 6 meeting. The meeting minutes can be found at this link. Tionesta Borough Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 5 p.m. More information can be...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Audiologist Giving Away Free Hearing Aids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown area audiologist has made it their mission to help those suffering from hearing loss, and this New Year, they are giving away a pair of free hearing aids, free of cost. Jamie Parasiliti, owner of The Hearing Place started the giveaway...
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Offering Full Moon Walk Program
BRADFORD, Pa. – The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, interpretive Full Moon Walk in Allegheny National Forest on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5-6 p.m, at the Timberdoodle Flats Interpretive Trail. Persons of all ages are welcome to participate in this forest ranger-led program. During...
yourdailylocal.com
Wortman Announces School Board Candidacy
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Councilman John Wortman announced Wednesday that he is seeking election to a Region 1 seat on the Warren County School District Board of Directors. Wortman, a 2012 Warren Area High School graduate, is the current Warren City Council Vice President. His City Council term expires at the end of 2023. Region 1 represents the City of Warren and Elk and Glade Townships.
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
yourdailylocal.com
St. John’s Lutheran Church to Hold Spaghetti Benefit Dinner
WARREN, Pa. – There will be a spaghetti benefit dinner on Saturday, Jan. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Warren for JoAnn Savko. The dinner will go from 4-7 p.m. and include salad, spaghetti, garlic bread, and dessert, as well as live music with Alyssa Wismar. Dine-in...
How much do eggs cost in Erie?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes. The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, […]
Wells Enterprises reduces number of layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Weeks after being acquired by an Italian company, Wells Enterprises has reduced the number of layoffs made at its Dunkirk ice cream plant. The Iowa-based food manufacturer amended its filing with the New York state Department of Labor, reducing the anticipated layoffs in Dunkirk to 183, according to the notice it filed. It originally planned to lay off 319, half of the plant's workforce.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Condemned Residence Twice
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a condemned Jamestown residence not just once, but twice, on the same day. Matthew Buck was arrested on Monday at a southside address for allegedly trespassing in a condemned residence. After being released on an...
Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport
A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
wesb.com
PennDOT Offering Winter Services for Drivers
After two winter storms caused havoc throughout the area, PennDOT has compiled a list of services they offer drivers in Region 2 – which includes McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter Counties – to help keep them safe while driving through rough winter conditions. By going to www.penndot.pa.gov/winter, drivers...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Victim Receives Threats from Ex-Husband
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville was contacted in reference to a verbal domestic dispute located near Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Police say the victim—a 36-year-old Brookville woman—advised she was...
wnynewsnow.com
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
explore venango
Local Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road on June 14 in which a female passenger succumbed to her injuries. According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the...
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
explore venango
Burglar Steals Lottery Tickets, Tobacco from Store in Hickory Township
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a burglary of a business in Hickory Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of a burglary around 8:18 a.m. on Friday, December 30, at George’s Little Store located at 20996 State Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 2, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Today: Occasional drizzle between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Tonight: Occasional drizzle between 9pm and 3am, then rain likely...
butlerradio.com
Clarion County Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket
A Clarion County convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Country Fair on Route 322 in Shippensville recently sold a $122,000 winning Plus The Cash scratch-off ticket. The Country Fair store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
Comments / 0