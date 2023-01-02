Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Corners of Brookfield ice bar returning outside BelAir Cantina
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up again to bring back the outdoor ice bar. It will open Thursday, Jan. 12. The 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar – featuring ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks – will be located in Market Square.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan hosts powerboat racing event in August 2023
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The City of Sheboygan has been selected by International marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series, and Mercury Racing to host an inaugural powerboat race event from Aug. 11-13. A news release says the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge, a festival and celebration of powerboat racing, will feature the top categories of U.S. powerboat racing including the UIM Class 1 World.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's French bulldog, stolen weeks ago, home safe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is celebrating a New Year's wish come true after the second of her two French bulldogs – stolen six weeks ago – has been found safe and returned home. Jenna Hayes' dogs, Frankie and Stella, were taken from her home near 20th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Center shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin missing man dead in Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The body of a New Berlin man who disappeared on New Year's Eve was found in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, Wisconsin Dells police said. Matthew Haas, 37, was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells, last heard from around midnight Jan. 1. Searches of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport security checkpoint grenade is TSA's #9 find of 2022
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport made it into the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. A news release says it was on July 29, 2022 when a TSA officer identified an image on the X-ray...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stolen credit cards used at Menomonee Falls Target, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two women who used stolen credit cards at Target. The crime happened Jan. 3 at the store on River Crest Drive. Police said the two women used the stolen cards to buy gift cards. They left in a black, four-door...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 27th and Hope
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Hope on the city's north side on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 4 wounded Wednesday in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Jan. 4. Four people were wounded in the shootings, including an Oak Creek man. One of the shootings, police said, appears to be related to a robbery. 27th and Hope. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged
MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer police seek 9-year-old missing since May
Brown Deer police are looking for 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp, last seen in May 2022. He could be in Milwaukee or Louisiana.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan elementary school 'disturbance,' gun seized
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman was arrested, and a gun was seized after a "disturbance" outside a pair of elementary schools Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. Police responded to the incident around 8:45 a.m. It happened as two vehicles drove away from the Pigeon River and Étude elementary school grounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle fire; I-43 through Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE - The southbound I-43 ramp through the Marquette Interchange was temporarily blocked Thursday morning, Jan. 4 because of a vehicle fire. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained. This is a developing story. Check back of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Police said the shooting near 52nd and Hampton happened shortly after 7 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
Comments / 0