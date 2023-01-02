Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Related
Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6
The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. The Sounds host the Louisville Bats – Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County
Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
City of LaVergne Evaluates Communication Efforts with Annual Public Survey
The City of La Vergne is looking to its residents to find better ways to communicate things happening in the city. The annual evaluation looks at the City’s communication efforts and effectiveness to allow city staff to look year-over-year at the changes in how residents interact with the city. The survey will be conducted through February 28, 2023 to give as many residents as possible a chance to make their voices heard.
Murfreesboro Polar Bear Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics
MURFREESBORO– The 21st annual Polar Bear Plunge and Arctic Adventure will be held Saturday, January 7 at Boro Beach, the outdoor pool at Sports*Com. “Plungers” are encouraged to raise funds for the event with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Tennessee athletes in Rutherford County. Outside temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40’s at plunge time.
Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events
Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
OBITUARY: Marshall Preston Sweeney
Marshall Preston Sweeney, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late Milton Marshall Sweeney and Sara Louise Stokes Sweeney. In addition to his parents, Preston was also preceded in death by sister, Joyce Sweeney Fedorczyk, and son-in-law Timothy Kelley.
MTSU Recognized Nationally for ‘Gold Standard’ in Teacher Prep Accreditation
MTSU’s College of Education was one of only 32 total institutions to be recognized by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation for its quality as an education preparation provider. Each year, CAEP selects education preparation providers accredited by the council to receive the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition...
MTSU to Host Groundbreaking for New $66 Million Student-Athlete Performance Center
MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee State University will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Student-Athlete Performance Center on Thursday, January 19 at 4 PM. The event, which is open to the public, will take place inside the Kennon Sports Hall of Fame prior to the men’s basketball game against Charlotte.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
When is Buc-ee’s Coming to Murfreesboro?
Ever since the announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Murfreesboro, Buc-ee’s lovers have been wondering when the Texas mainstay is headed here. The answer to that question is – construction will begin on August 1, 2023 and the store is expected to open on September 2, 2024, reports Murfreesboro.com. It will be located off I-24 at the Joe B. Jackson exit. All of their locations are open all day, every 365 days of the year.
Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022
As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Rutherford Source in 2022. If you find yourself with a pool that is no longer automatically maintained, there are a few things you can do to not only keep it usable and enjoyable, but also prevent build-up of residue, debris and scum. This makes the automated equipment more efficient once it becomes operational again.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
OBITUARY: Earline Barrett McDaniel
Earline Barrett McDaniel, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lynchburg Nursing Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Laymon Lee Barrett and Evelyn Smith Barrett; husband, William Henry McDaniel;...
OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp
Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his...
2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023). *This list includes entertainment events but does not include sports events. 1Monster Jam. Saturday – Sunday, January 7 – 8 There...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard
Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent. In addition to...
BetMGM Named an Official Sports Betting Partner of Nashville Predators
BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced that the company now is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Nashville Predators. The multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena’s suite level. “The Predators...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0