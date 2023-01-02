ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette police investigating Sunday night homicide

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE—Lafayette police are investigating the homicide of a man that occurred late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of N 7 th Street at 11:51 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The age and identification of the victim will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Police said that no arrest have been made and the investigation is in process.

The Lafayette Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the suspect or case, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (807) 78-CRIME.

