Being Honest
3d ago
😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🕯May She🌹rests on in peace and condolences to her family. and if anyone knows the driver of this Hit and Run please turn them in.
Man arrested in fatal Upper Township hit-run
An Upper Township man accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pedestrian is in jail. Hugo Maucher, 50, is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety. Maucher was heading north on Stagecoach...
Accused hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian faces charges
The driver who authorities say struck and killed an 80-year-old pedestrian in Cape May County last week has been identified as a 50-year-old Upper Township man. Hugo M. Maucher is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and violation of public law intended to protect public safety, State Police said Wednesday.
Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue
Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
Fatal South Jersey shooting under investigation, cops say
Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jersey that left one dead, Glocuester County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert said. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officers located one victim, who was later pronouncd deceased at a nearby hospital, according to police.
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
Father Charges In Baby's Abduction In Vineland
A 22-year-old Vineland man faces multiple charges after he allegedly abducted his 7-month-old daughter. The abduction triggered an Amber Alert when the father declined to turn himself in,,the Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., of Florence Ave. in Vineland allegedly fled with...
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Vineland woman tells police she was smoking pot and fell asleep before crash
A Vineland woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into two poles and a mailbox Tuesday night. Dominique Johnson, 21, told police “she wasn’t feeling well smoking marijuana and fell asleep before the crash occurred,” police said. In addition to DWI, Johnson is also...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Vineland, NJ, Man Severely Injured Being Struck By Then Pulled Under Train
Officials in Vineland say a 74-year-old man suffered severe injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by and then pulled under a train. The incident happened just after 11:00 in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street. First responders arriving at the scene found Marcelo A. Hernandez of Vineland...
Two indicted after being charged with killing man inside convenience store
Two men charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man inside an Atlantic City convenience store last fall have been indicted. Malik Galloway, 31, of Atlantic City, and Laquan Rex, 30, of Atlanta, were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Arrest 3 More People Along Atlantic Avenue
Officials with the Atlantic City Police Department rang in the new year by arresting three more people in a troubled block in the heart of the city. The ACPD says on January 1st and 2nd, separate surveillance operations in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in officers arresting three people and seizing drugs.
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition
A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
18-year-old wanted on murder charges for West Philly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Philadelphia police are looking for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe, who is accused of driving a stolen Jeep and hitting several cars in West Philadelphia on Dec. 28. A 78-year-old woman, Julia Mae Abraham, was inside her car when she was fatally struck.
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
NBC Philadelphia
Amber Alert: 7-Month-Old Found Safe After Going Missing With Father in NJ
A 7-month-old girl was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the child and her father, who police said she was last seen with. The father-daughter duo went missing from Vineland, Cumberland County, on Wednesday night, New Jersey State Police said early Thursday. Léelo en español aquí....
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
