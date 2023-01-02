Rostraver attorney seeks open district judge seat

Courtesy of Chris Huffman

Rostraver attorney Chris Huffman announced his candidacy for the district judge seat that covers the township and several neighboring communities.

Huffman, 55, is a registered Republican and said he plans to cross-file for the May 16 primary election. He has been practicing as an attorney for nearly 30 years.

“As magistrate, I will apply conservative judicial principles to ensure that our Constitution is being followed,” Huffman said in an announcement Wednesday. “I understand the integrity of our court system is based on principles of fairness for everyone and I promise to put the protection of our community first.”

The seat currently is held by District Judge Charles M. Christner, who has reached the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges — 75 — and will retire at the end of the year, according to Chris Haidze, special courts administrator. Christner will continue in the position as a senior district judge until his replacement is elected or appointed, Haidze said.

The office covers Madison, Smithton, Sutersville and West Newton boroughs, Sewickley Township and parts of Rostraver and South Huntingdon townships.

Huffman said he previously worked with the county district attorney’s office as a prosecutor and has spent thousands of hours in courtrooms around the state representing individuals, families and businesses in various legal matters.

Through his private practice, Huffman serves as solicitor for South Huntingdon and previously held that position for Rostraver and the Southwest Regional Lodge 87 of the Fraternal Order of Police.