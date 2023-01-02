‘Twenty twenty-three’ at TAG

“The Journey is Long,” by TAG artist Cathy Wilkins is on display throughout January in the group show “Twenty twenty-three.” Courtesy photo

TAG/The Artists Gallery will kick off the new year with the group show “Twenty twenty-three.” The exhibit will feature a wide variety of work by TAG full members: Colleen Clapp, Chris Eliff, Sarah Higgins, Leslie King, Chris Madden, Julie Maynard, Jan McIntyre Creager, Karen Peacock, Marie Riccio, Rhonda Smith, Patricia Stockman, S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino, Christine Stovall, Marc Weinberg and Cathy Wilkin.

“Twenty twenty-three” opens Jan. 6. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and live jazz from 5 to 8 Jan. 7 during the opening reception. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.