ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.

By Louis C. Hochman
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PurBQ_0k10wRV100
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist.

The case against Amy DeGise — the Jersey City councilmember accused of a July hit-and-run that sent an Uber Eats delivery bicyclist flying through the air — is beginning to move forward.

A status conference — a pre-trial meeting for attorneys and a judge to discuss the progress of a a case — on motor vehicle charges has been set for Jan. 10 in Newark. The case was moved out of Hudson County to avoid conflicts of interest for the Democratic councilmember. She has substantial political standing in Hudson — she ran on the mayor’s slate in 2021, previously chaired the Hudson County Democratic Organization and her father is retiring after two decades in the politically powerful role of county executive .

For months, DeGise has faced calls from upset community members to resign. More than 7,300 people have signed an electronic petition asking her to step down. She and fellow councilmembers heard from dozens of people asking for the same at several council meetings .

In August, she told community members from the dais that the legal process should be allowed to play out: “I am not resigning. I remain committed to this position on the council.”

Now, the process is about to begin.

“She said, ‘Oh, once the court process is finished, I'll say more.’ I’m eager to know what that is,” said Colin DeVries, a board member of the Safe Streets Jersey City advocacy group. “What could she possibly say at this point? And what is the explanation? I'd like to hear that.”

Philip Swibinski, a spokesperson for DeGise, said via email that the councilmember “is pleased that the court process has advanced,” but would decline further comment until it concludes.

DeGise faces motor vehicle charges of failure to report an accident and action in case of an accident, the latter being a technical term for a hit-and-run. A person found guilty of failing to report an accident can be fined $30 to $100 under New Jersey law. An action in case of an accident charge carries a fine of $200 to $400 and up to 30 days in jail for a first offense, though a sentence of jail time is rare.

What could she possibly say at this point? And what is the explanation? I'd like to hear that.

Colin DeVries, board member of the Safe Streets Jersey City advocacy group

DeVries thinks DeGise should face more serious charges. The Jersey Journal reported in August that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was considering criminal charges, citing an unnamed law enforcement source — but so far, none have been issued.

“You can't just crash into a pedestrian or a cyclist like that and keep going and get away with it without any serious repercussions,” DeVries said. “It's just — it's just not right.”

On July 19, DeGise was caught on surveillance video as her SUV collided with bicyclist Andy Black, who had run a red light. In the video, DeGise’s vehicle keeps moving through the intersection, and doesn’t appear to slow down.

The Jersey Journal reported she arrived at police headquarters to report the crash six hours later.

The Journal and other news organizations later found other concerning issues from DeGise’s past — that she had dozens of unpaid parking tickets in recent years , and that her driving record included multiple suspensions, crashes and failures to appear in court . Police body camera footage published by Hudson County View showed that in 2019, her car was towed from a Hoboken no-standing zone — even after she pleaded with an officer, telling him she was a Jersey City councilmember who’d been supported by Hoboken police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfn9M_0k10wRV100

Swibinski previously told the Hudson Reporter DeGise has faced harassment and death threats since the crash.

DeGise’s case has faded from the headlines, but not from the memories of Jersey City constituents, said Megan Carolan, the online petition’s organizer. She noted only two council members ever called on DeGise to resign . Those who’ve spoken publicly — like DeGise herself, and like Mayor Steven Fulop — said the process should play out.

“I think that … waiting for the process to play out is disrespectful to constituents, because we all saw what happened,” Carolan said. And in the months since the crash, she added, some council members have made public appearances with DeGise. “That's not neutrality,” she said. “That's taking the side of the perpetrator. And what does that say to your constituents?”

Fulop hasn’t yet returned a message to his office this week seeking updated comment. Black, the bicyclist injured in the crash, hasn’t yet returned a message to a GoFundMe account he started to collect funds for medical care. Hudson County View has reported Black suffered minor injuries. He’s since appeared at rallies calling for DeGise’s resignation.

Let the court system play it out, the legal process, and then we’ll take it from there.

Gov. Phil Murphy, on WNYC's "Ask Governor Murphy" call-in show.

On WNYC’s “Ask Governor Murphy” in August , Gov. Phil Murphy said DeGise’s behavior was “unacceptable,” repeating the word at least five times. But pressed by reporter and show host Nancy Solomon about whether DeGise should step down, Murphy refused to say.

“Let the court system play it out, the legal process, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said.

Murphy spokesperson Christie Peace said this week he wouldn’t have any further comment “at this time while the legal process plays out.”

Note: The video below includes graphic footage of a vehicle crash with a bicyclist.

Comments / 11

Royal Dee
3d ago

what more is there to say she ran someone over and took off, hit and run simple, anyone else would have been already tried.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender

For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
PATERSON, NJ
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Washington Street Creative Center in Jersey City

A property owned by Jersey City that has sat vacant for several years is poised to undergo a renovation that is designed to help the surrounding arts community,. Plans emerged about two years ago to revitalize a brick industrial building at 335 Washington Street. Jersey Digs broke the news about the impending revamp at the property, which is located across the street from the Powerhouse and directly next to the Modera Lofts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne BOE names Casais president, Gonzalez VP; Bechay, 21, becomes youngest trustee

The Bayonne Board of Education named Trustee Jodi Casais president and Trustee Hector Gonzalez vice president at last night’s reorganization meeting, where 21-year-old Miriam Bechay became their youngest elected trustee in history. Outgoing President Maria Valado made the motion to nominate Casais as president, which was seconded by Trustee...
BAYONNE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Employers in Hoboken + Jersey City Hiring This Month: January 2023 Edition

We all know job hunting can be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job in the North Jersey area, perusing our jobs board on our parent site The Local Girl is a must. You can find a variety of positions — from a senior leasing specialist to a preschool teacher — all on our site. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond through our Hoboken Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive on a daily basis.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy