kalkinemedia.com

Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy

France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be greeted by thousands of adoring fans in Riyadh on Tuesday after quitting top-level football for a lucrative spell at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. The 37-year-old, who won the Ballon d'Or five times and whose great rivalry with Lionel Messi dominated world football for well...
Cyclist Sosa pistol whipped while training in Colombia

Colombian cyclist Ivan Sosa was treated in hospital after he was attacked with the butt of a gun by a truck driver, a source close to the athlete told AFP on Thursday. The 25-year-old was training in the mountains close to his home town of Fusagasuga in central Colombia when he was attacked.

