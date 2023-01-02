Read full article on original website
Related
‘A lack of respect’: Brazil footballers fail to show up to Pelé’s funeral
Some of Brazil’s best-known footballers have faced a furious backlash as fans and pundits questioned why they had failed to attend ceremonies bidding farewell to Pelé. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for hours under a burning sun on Monday to file past the recently deceased soccer legend’s coffin at Santos’ Vila Belmiro ground.
kalkinemedia.com
Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy
France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
kalkinemedia.com
Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Saudi Arabia
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be greeted by thousands of adoring fans in Riyadh on Tuesday after quitting top-level football for a lucrative spell at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. The 37-year-old, who won the Ballon d'Or five times and whose great rivalry with Lionel Messi dominated world football for well...
kalkinemedia.com
Cyclist Sosa pistol whipped while training in Colombia
Colombian cyclist Ivan Sosa was treated in hospital after he was attacked with the butt of a gun by a truck driver, a source close to the athlete told AFP on Thursday. The 25-year-old was training in the mountains close to his home town of Fusagasuga in central Colombia when he was attacked.
Comments / 0