Exercise bike vs walking: Which is best?
Which is the best form of workout - an exercise bike or walking?
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
ktalnews.com
Best exercise mat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good exercise mat can be transformative for your workouts. This is true for home full-body workouts as well as heavy sweat sessions at the gym. Finding something that can add comfort and cleanliness to floor exercises, or even some cushion to the weight room floor, can make your workouts more effective.
MyStateline.com
Best postpartum recovery kit
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most new parents have bought cribs, car seats and strollers and are prepared for sleepless nights, feedings and diaper changes. Surprisingly few are prepared to take care of themselves in the weeks after giving birth, though. This means they are not always ready to meet the challenges of hormone levels and body size changes as their bodies return to a state of not being pregnant.
boxrox.com
How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)
Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
A personal trainer's top 9 tricep exercises for toned arms and reducing flabby undersides
Toned triceps not only reduce underarm flab but also help with crucial everyday movements like reaching for something high and lifting heavy objects.
4 muscles you're probably ignoring and the best exercises to build them, according to a personal trainer
Build the overlooked muscles in your back, abs, and hips to help prevent injury and make workouts more effective, according to personal trainer.
You only need this 5-move near-silent workout to get fit at home this year
Get in shape at home with this 15-minute no-equipment bodyweight workout
CNBC
A fitness trainer shares what she does every morning to prevent neck and shoulder pain
Whether it's working at a computer desk or scrolling on the phone, we spend a lot of time looking down — usually slouching at the same time. As we slouch, our shoulders round and our head moves forward, leading to a painful condition known as "text neck." This causes...
A personal trainer shared 4 subtle adjustments that will make your workout moves much more effective
Stefanie Tsengas, a personal trainer, said you can get much more out of the gym by tweaking your form. She gave tips for upper and lower body moves.
