Anne Arundel County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Elementary Schools Named Healthiest in MCPS

Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district. The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulletin.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD
Wbaltv.com

Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Video shows response to 'large and unruly crowd' that caused chaos in downtown Towson

BALTIMORE -- Video from the Citizen app shows the police response to what authorities called a "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in downtown Towson on Friday night.WJZ reviewed the police dispatch calls from the incident, which unfolded just after 8 p.m. off Joppa Road."I'm driving around the mall, and I can see about three large groups making their way towards Joppa," one officer said.Another officer noted that "there's clearly a bunch of them in the area of central Towson, a bunch of different groups.""Just got a call from the Cinemark," a dispatcher said. "Got a couple hundred kids in...
TOWSON, MD
wfmd.com

Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month

The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

