WJLA
Anne Arundel County School bus catches fire in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County school bus caught fire in Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Anne Arundel Fire Department. The department said the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Ave. The bus was unoccupied when the fire began;...
Classes Canceled After Student Murdered Near Baltimore High School
Classes have officially been canceled for a Baltimore high school after a group of students were shot, one fatally, during a lunch break at a nearby Popeyes, according to school officials. The principal of Edmondson-Westside High School, Karl E. Perry, released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 4…
mocoshow.com
Applications for the Montgomery County Virtual Academy (2023-2024 School Year) Open January 5
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is planning for the start of the upcoming school year 2023 – 2024, including the Montgomery Virtual Academy (MVA). The MVA is part of the continuum of digital learning opportunities offered to students and part of the choice programs in MCPS. The primary focus...
foxbaltimore.com
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. Schools CEO Goldson to retire at end of school year
The CEO for the public schools system in Prince George’s County, Maryland, plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. In a video statement, Monica Goldson said after discussions with her family, she plans to move to “her next journey in life: retirement” after a 32-year career with the school system.
mymcmedia.org
3 Elementary Schools Named Healthiest in MCPS
Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district. The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulletin.
WJLA
Prince George's County schools CEO Monica Goldson announces retirement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Monica Goldson worked her way up the ladder at Prince George’s County public schools for 32 years, starting as a math teacher and cheerleading coach before taking over the CEO’s corner office five years ago. "I've had 32 amazing rewarding years, but...
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS’ stance on COVID-19 testing draws mixed reaction as cases surge
Montgomery County Public Schools strongly encouraged all students and staff to test for COVID-19 before coming back from their winter break, but proof of a negative test was not required to return. The approach has garnered a mixed community response. COVID-19 death rates are back to where they were in...
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
WJLA
Man arrested after bringing gun into Prince William County high school, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police arrested a man who reportedly entered a Woodbridge, Va. high school with a firearm Wednesday evening, officials said. 35-year-old Giovanni Alexander London was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds after he entered Freedom High School with...
WJLA
Miyares launches investigation into Fairfax Co. school over merit delay, admission process
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday morning announced that his office is launching an investigation following the recent controversy surrounding Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. This comes after a group of Fairfax County parents' demands for action after they said Thomas...
Wbaltv.com
Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
WJLA
Fairfax community reacts to Younkin’s request for probe of scholarship announcement delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate potential civil rights violations at a Fairfax County High School. In a blistering letter, Governor Youngkin tells AG Miyares ”I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards...
WJLA
5 students shot, 1 killed at shopping center near Edmondson High School, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire at a shopping center across the street from Edmondson Westside High School. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a group of students was gathered at the Edmondson Village Shopping...
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An armed carjacking was reported near Silver Spring Wednesday night. Montgomery County police said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is an ongoing...
Video shows response to 'large and unruly crowd' that caused chaos in downtown Towson
BALTIMORE -- Video from the Citizen app shows the police response to what authorities called a "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in downtown Towson on Friday night.WJZ reviewed the police dispatch calls from the incident, which unfolded just after 8 p.m. off Joppa Road."I'm driving around the mall, and I can see about three large groups making their way towards Joppa," one officer said.Another officer noted that "there's clearly a bunch of them in the area of central Towson, a bunch of different groups.""Just got a call from the Cinemark," a dispatcher said. "Got a couple hundred kids in...
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
