Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Russian Official Allegedly Opened Mail Bomb Thinking Son’s Head Was Inside
A Russian official linked to Vladimir Putin’s private army opened a letter bomb thinking it could contain “his son’s head,” according to notorious Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.The alleged assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House cultural center in Bangui, Central African Republic, took place on Friday morning, according to Russian state news outlet TASS. A Russian told the outlet that when Sytyv “received an anonymous parcel Friday and opened it, an explosion occurred,” adding that the “injuries are serious. The head of the Russian House has been hospitalized.”Hours after news of the letter bomb broke,...
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Vladimir Putin Suffers Latest Blow In Ukraine After Puppet Governor Is ASSASSINATED In Fiery Car Bomb Explosion
Vladimir Putin has suffered yet another devastating blow in Ukraine after one of his puppet governors was assassinated in a car bomb explosion, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andrii Shtepa, whom Putin put in place to govern the Ukrainian village of Liubymivka, was confirmed dead on Thursday after his vehicle erupted into a fatal and fiery inferno.Shtepa was reportedly appointed by Putin as the governor of Liubymivka in July after having lived in the Ukrainian region for years.According to Liubymivka’s citizens, Shtepa’s appointment as governor marked the beginning of a reign of terror carried out by the invading Russian forces.Putin’s soldiers reportedly began...
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant
Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
Conflict Between Putin’s Top War Allies Explodes in ‘Motherfucker!’ Fight
Vladimir Putin’s most deranged hail mary in his war against Ukraine seems to have now officially blown up in his face, as the leader of the private army he’s used to send thousands of inmates into the battlefield is now openly threatening leaders of the official Russian military.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
In Ukraine, I saw the greatest threat to the Russian world isn’t the west – it’s Putin
The time has come to ask whether, objectively speaking, Vladimir Putin is an agent of American imperialism. For no American has ever done half as much damage to what Putin calls the “Russian world” as the Russian leader himself has. This thought came to me recently when I...
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
Wagner Group Breach Ukrainian Lines To Take Control of Eastern Bakhmut—ISW
The battle for Bakhmut intensified after Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson last month.
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
US medic on frontline in Ukraine says 'Jesus is pissed off' at Putin for the 'horrible atrocities' Russia has committed
"I'm confident that if he does not find justice in this life, he will be held accountable in his afterlife," the US medic said of Putin.
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Frozen Ground and Nowhere To Hide. Why Russia Faces Brutal Winter War
Ukrainian forces will be looking to continue their counteroffensives against Russian troops struggling with harsh weather and logistical strains.
