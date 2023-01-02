BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you snore infrequently or habitually, it could affect both your quality of sleep as well as your partner’s. Certain factors increase the risk of snoring, such as weight or diet, but the good news is that there are often ways to combat it. One such method is wearing a nasal strip, which is designed specifically to help prevent snoring.

