Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Related
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk Named To 2023 NHL All-Star Game Roster
SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League announced today that Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, Feb. 3.
NHL
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
NHL
NYR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - Following seven consecutive games on the road, the Habs will host their first home game of 2023 on Thursday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. The Habs came home empty-handed from the second half...
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates
The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
NHL
Rookie Beniers is an All-Star
Kraken center named among first 32 players to represent their teams for NHL event in South Florida. The bullet-train arrival of Matty Beniers as an NHL All-Star in his rookie season was announced Thursday night during an ESPN telecast. But teammates, coaches, pro scouts from opposing teams, you name it, they knew Beniers was on the future-star express track long before the second intermission of a Columbus-Washington game.
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
LA Kings To Honor Defenseman Alex Edler Tonight In Pregame Ceremony
Alex Edler, who this past Saturday played in his 1,000th regular season NHL game, will be honored tonight prior to the Kings-Dallas Stars game at Crypto.com Arena. The on-ice ceremony, which recognizes an official NHL Milestone, will begin at 7 p.m. The game will begin after the conclusion of the ceremony, which is hosted by Nick Nickson.
NHL
Pacioretty could make Hurricanes debut against Predators
Forward had offseason Achilles surgery month after being traded to Carolina. Max Pacioretty could make his season debut when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSO, ESPN+, SN NOW). The forward was activated from the injured nonroster list Wednesday. Pacioretty...
Comments / 0