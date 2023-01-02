Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky Association of Realtors to host property value appeal clinics
Press release from Land of Sky Association of Realtors:. The Land of the Sky Association of REALTORS (LOTSAR) will host a series of clinics to help residents of Buncombe County understand their property values. Volunteer realtors will be available to show residents their property cards, look at comparable properties, and provide information about the property value appeal process and available tax relief programs.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Parks and Recreation releases its Winter-Spring program guide for 2023
Press release from City of Asheville Parks and Rec:. The beginning of the year is a great time for Ashevillians of all ages to explore, connect, and discover. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR)’s new winter-spring program guide is filled with registration dates, information, and listings for hundreds of fitness and active living offerings, sports and clubs, arts and culture programs, out-of-school time activities, outdoor recreation, special events, parks and facilities’ hours of operation, and more.
WLOS.com
Surprise! Ruafika Cobb named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For Ira B Jones Elementary school principal Ruafika Cobb, Tuesday was a day like any other. Heading back to work after the New Year quickly turned into something much more special. Principal Cobb was met with cheers, chants and hugs as she made her way...
Mountain Xpress
With Water restored to residents, water distribution closing Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Following the City of Asheville’s announcement that water has been restored and the boil water advisory has been lifted, Buncombe County will suspend water distribution operations at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The closure includes both locations at West Buncombe Fire Department and Enka-Candler Station #2. “We are grateful to our...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Thursday
Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 1/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 29 degrees Fahrenheit. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
wataugaonline.com
Local school systems to return back to class for the 2022-23 calendar year
Local school systems will begin returning to the classrooms to continue the 2022-23 calendar year over the coming days. Watauga County students return on Tuesday, January 3. Avery County Schools students return back to class on Thursday, January 5. Ashe County Schools students return back to class on Monday, January...
Caldwell County teacher resigns amid legal investigation
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County teacher facing a legal investigation resigned from his job at the end of December, district officials confirmed. John Sullivan was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 28, Caldwell County Schools said. On Dec. 20, Sullivan was suspended with pay pending a recommendation from the superintendent for dismissal.
iheart.com
Last Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Gas Tax Jumps, Rental Assitance Available
(Asheville, NC) -- It appears that water service is back on around Asheville. The city announced yesterday that all boil advisories had been lifted after lab results revealed there were no contaminants. The last water to be restored came in the western part of the county yesterday. Customers may still see discolored or cloudy water.
Mountain Xpress
Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’
It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners hear update on water outage and plan for independent review, receive economic update, approve Waste Pro monthly increase
Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer joined the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 3, 2023 meeting to provide an update on the water outage. As of the update, nearly all water outages had been restored, with attention focused on those locations in the western part of the County still without water. The mayor also shared plans to appoint an independent water outage review committee to assess infrastructure needs, establish what can be done to prevent future water outages, and improve response efforts. The Asheville City Council will discuss the creation of the proposed review committee at its Jan. 10 meeting. Buncombe County Emergency Services also provided an overview of the County’s support during the water situation.
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
biltmorebeacon.com
Shiloh Landmark Gets its National Recognition
Formal recognition has finally been realized for one of Asheville’s oldest, most historic and storied structures. Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church was recently selected to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that recognizes its architecture, historic standing, especially in Asheville’s Black community, and its eternal link to George Vanderbilt.
Mountain Xpress
Local artists explore symbolism in new exhibit
In its sprawling downtown Asheville gallery, Blue Spiral 1 brings together the distinctive creations of several North Carolina artists for one of its first exhibitions of the year. Opening on Friday, Jan. 6, Insignia will occupy the space’s entire lower-level gallery with works by numerous local and Charlotte-based artists. Mediums...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in connection with the death of Julia Holland, 49. Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, and his mother, Jeanie Bolden, 57, have both been arrested and face multiple charges.
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest City
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
