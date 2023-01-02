Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner’s neighbour saved his life after snowplough accident, report says
Update: In a press conference Tuesday (3 January) afternoon, Sheriff Darin Balaam appeared to debunk a report that Renner was saved by a doctor neighbour. Balaam said that there were no doctors on the scene but that neighbours immediately rushed to his aide with towels.Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident in Nevada over the weekend.“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night. Renner is getting “excellent” care, the...
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snowplow accident
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition Sunday after a snowplow accident, a report said. The “Hawkeye” star was injured in Nevada “after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow,” a spokesperson for the two-time Oscar nominee told Deadline. The 51-year-old actor, also known for his starring role in the Paramount+ series “The Mayor of Kingstown,” was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital near Reno. His spokesperson said he is “receiving excellent care” and his family was by his side. Renner has a home close to Reno near the Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, a 1,300-acre resort with “groomed ski runs for all levels, complete...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident
Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Jeremy Renner shares update after critical snow plow injury while helping family member
Jeremy Renner was injured by his own snow plow while trying to free a stranded vehicle, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat
UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
Jeremy Renner shares Instagram photo from hospital bed
Actor Jeremy Renner posted a photo to Instagram from a hospital bed following his injury from a snow plow incident near his Nevada home. In the post, Renner thanked those for their “kind words” as he continues to recover. Jan. 4, 2023.
