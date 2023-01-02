Read full article on original website
NME
‘Wednesday’ could leave Netflix for season two
A potential second season of Wednesday could see the show leaving Netflix, some are speculating. According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week. This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for...
‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? No, the Show Isn’t Heading to Prime Video
Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...
Polygon
The best way to watch Netflix’s random-order show Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new heist show, randomizes its episode order for every viewer. This means you could start the story long after the crew of thieves it follows have finished their heist, or anywhere else along their journey. But even though the show technically works in any order, not every episode order provides the same level of narrative satisfaction, or even coherence.
Polygon
Thank the dark lord that Renfield gives us Nic Cage as Dracula
Once upon a time, Nicolas Cage starred in Vampire’s Kiss, about a man who goes off the deep end after believing he’s been transformed into a vampire. The movie is awful, but it made for some incredible memes because Cage went hard. The faces... so many faces. But it was a just taste of what could be; imagine if the baroque actor played an actual vampire?
What's Coming to Disney+ In January 2023
From Black Panther to new Star Wars, the new year is off to a strong start on Disney+.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
‘Avatar 3‘ Will Introduce Some Evil Fire Na’vi, Hints James Cameron: ‘I Want to Show the Na’vi From Another Angle’
In James Cameron’s “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” moviegoers are introduced to two different Na’vi clans, the forest-dwelling Omaticaya and the water-dwelling Metkayina. Both tribes are peaceful and only resort to violence when their land is seized upon by humans. However, audiences might soon find out that not all Na’vi are good Na’vi. James Cameron told France’s “20 Minutes” (via Total Film) that the next installment, the still-untitled “Avatar 3,” will introduce a third clan of Pandora that shows off the Na’vi’s darker side. Cameron said “Avatar 3” will explore “different cultures from those I have already shown. The...
Nicolas Cage Wants To Star In A Musical, And The Show He’d Like To Join Is Perfect
Nicolas Cage has done it all, but he's never done a musical.
The Rock And Warner Bros.' Relationship May Not Have Been So Hot Even Before Black Adam Flopped
Black Adam failed to shine at the box office, but apparently The Rock’s relationship with Warner Bros. was already rocky beforehand.
Polygon
The 5 best sci-fi board games
Science fiction is entrenched as a popular topic for board games. Conflict, technological development, and far-reaching exploration are compelling themes, after all. There’s a limitless wonder at the heart of the genre that translates strongly to the creativity of modern game design. These five games are the best sci-fi titles currently available.
Polygon
Evil Dead’s latest reboot already looks more fun than the last one
The dead are rising from their graves once again in the first look at Evil Dead Rise, the latest reboot of Sam Raimi’s classic horror-comedy franchise. The new movie’s teaser trailer was released on Tuesday, but it only gives us a brief glimpse at the larger trailer that’s arriving on Wednesday. The movie will star Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic At Hanging Rock) and is directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), with Raimi producing. Evil Dead Rise is set for release in theaters on April 21.
Will ‘Avatar 2’ Hit $2 Billion? Breaking Down the Blockbuster Sequel’s Path to Box Office Glory
After just 22 days in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has raked in $1.5 billion globally, overtaking “Top Gun: Maverick” to stand as the 10th-highest grossing movie in history. It’s a remarkable achievement, especially because opening weekend returns were less stratospheric than Hollywood had anticipated. But James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel was the de facto choice at the movies over the busy holiday season, propelling the sci-fi blockbuster to juggernaut status. The film’s stellar turnout — driven by repeat customers, Imax prices and top-notch audience scores — is necessary, and not only in providing a lifeline to beleaguered theater owners....
Polygon
Tár and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On are basically the exact same movie
2022 is over and done with, but best-of-the-year lists are still rolling out, as cinephiles catch up with everything they missed in a year where terrific movies have been scattered across every release platform imaginable. Two films that ranked high on a lot of those year-end lists: Todd Field’s 158-minute epic, Tár, about the rise and fall of a fictional conductor (played by Cate Blanchett, who’s all but guaranteed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for the role), and Dean Fleischer-Camp’s whimsical little ditty Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, a feature-length expansion of some YouTube oddities that went viral 12 years ago.
Polygon
How to play Game Pass games on your Steam Deck
With a Steam Deck in your hands, you’ll have access to your entire Steam library whenever and wherever you want. Over at Microsoft, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription gets you access to not quite 500 games from the Xbox catalogue. But what if you could combine the two?. The...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Alolan Sandshrew be shiny?
For Jan. 3, 2023, Alolan Sandshrew will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Alolan Sandshrew can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. The icy Sandshrew you see in the above graphic is Alolan Sandshrew, an ice- and steel-type variant from the Alola region. (Same goes for its evolution, Sandslash.) If you have a shiny already and you don’t remember grabbing it, that’s likely from its past Community Day event or from the recent December Community Day weekend event.
Polygon
The Last of Us multiplayer game still on track for 2023 reveal
PlayStation developer Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us fans another tease of the studio’s upcoming multiplayer game on Wednesday, and pledged to reveal “new details” about the stand-alone project later this year. Following up on a concept art reveal from last June, Naughty Dog co-president Neil...
Polygon
BattleTech is officially one of the biggest names in tabletop gaming now
We don’t often get definitive sales numbers in the world of tabletop gaming, but when we do, it’s because a publisher has something to crow about. Catalyst Game Labs’ BattleTech line had one hell of a 2022… and also a pretty good 2021 and 2019. 2018 wasn’t too shabby either, it turns out. In fact, at the current rate of sales, by mid-summer 2023, the publisher will have sold some 9 million little plastic mech miniatures since conceiving its all-new line of sculpts in 2015. BattleTech is back, and the next expansion kicks off crowdfunding soon.
Polygon
HBO Max continues cuts with hundreds of Flintsones, Looney Tunes episodes
Not even the slippery Bugs Bunny could evade the inevitable crawl of corporate consolidation and cost-cutting. On Dec. 31, 2022, HBO Max removed hundreds Looney Tunes shorts and Flintstones episodes from its streaming library. The cuts, which amount to roughly half the Looney Tunes library, are part of a larger culling of content on the streaming service that has largely focused on animation and family programming.
Polygon
TikTokers speedrunning time-to-Marmaduke on Apple TV is the best wholesome fun
New speedrun challenge unlocked: Navigating from one movie to a very different other one, on a streaming platform, while only clicking through the suggestions. TikToker Liam Farrey did exactly this, “speedrunning” Apple TV suggestions from Fight Club to Marmaduke (the original, not the 2022 one). To get from...
Polygon
Pokémon creators’ brilliant mashup of horse racing and solitaire is coming to iPhone
What’s a great way to start a new year? Arriving at your desk to discover that an obscure game you love with a passion, but assumed everyone else had forgotten about, is coming back. So it is with me and Pocket Card Jockey, a cult title by Game Freak,...
