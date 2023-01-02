Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday need not be afraid of the series disappearing from the service in a snap snap. New reporting seems to clear up all the rumors about the hit series jumping from Netflix to another service. These rumors began in December when The Independent theorized that since Amazon bought MGM, the studio behind Wednesday, the series’ future would lie on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, rather than Netflix. Thanks to some new reporting, that seems as likely as Wednesday becoming a brand ambassador for Lisa Frank. What’s On Netflix did some sleuthing, including speaking to undisclosed industry sources, and deduced...

2 DAYS AGO