labroots.com
Vaping May Not Help Smokers Quit Tobacco Use
A new study, published in Tobacco Control, by George Washington University researchers found that adults who vape and smoke are likely to stay long-term smokers. It is a common assumption that vaping helps smokers transition to no or low tobacco smoke use, so this study highlights the need for further research on smoking and vaping behavior.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Smoking Marijuana: Health Risks & Benefits Uncovered
Health risks and benefits of smoking marijuana.Photo by(@LPETTET/iStock) Two independent studies published recently by the National Library of Medicine expose the oral health risks and benefits associated with smoking marijuana. Up until recently, not much was known since studies couldn’t be conducted while marijuana was illegal. As states have loosened up restrictions around cannabis’ legality, it has been explored much more deeply.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
MedicalXpress
Study shows cannabis use in adolescents linked with anxiety, memory loss
Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry researchers have shown that chronic exposure during adolescence to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, may induce long-lasting memory impairments and increased anxiety levels. . The study, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, uses a rodent model to pinpoint two different parts of the...
Smokers More Prone to Memory Loss by Middle Age
Here's yet another compelling reason to give up cigarettes: They raise the risk of memory loss in middle age. The link was strongest among those aged 45-59, suggesting that's a critical time to kick the habit. The longer an ex-smoker had abstained, the greater the benefit, but memory issues were...
Psychiatric Times
Caffeine Intake and Levels in Smokers With Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder
Smoking and drinking (caffeine): Researchers analyzed caffeine intake and levels in smokers with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Ms P is a 52-year-old Caucasian female with bipolar I disorder, with her most recent episode involving depression with psychotic features. Her mood disorder has been stable on ziprasidone, with no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. She has smoked 2+ packs of cigarettes per day over 30 years. Ms P also drinks a large quantity of caffeine daily: She routinely brings a 44-ounce cup of soda with her to clinic visits and states that she drinks at least 2 of these cups daily.
The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug
Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.
Parkinson's disease afflicts thousands more Americans than previous estimates: new study
A new Parkinson's Foundation-back study has found that some 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. each year, roughly a 50% increase from earlier estimated incidence rates.
Ditch the multivitamins and take a cold shower: New Year wellness resolutions for 2023
Ditch the multivitamins, take a cold shower and get plenty of exercise – your New Year wellness resolutions are here for 2023.
House again adjourns without a speaker, CA declares state of emergency: 5 Things podcast
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy loses sixth vote to become House speaker, abortion pills for early pregnancy headed to some pharmacies: 5 Things podcast
Medical News Today
What to know about the effects of alcohol on the eyes
Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect the eyes, leading to rapid eye movement, double vision, and potential blindness. Experts associate alcohol consumption with several social, mental, and physical issues. Excessive alcohol drinking can lead to vision issues, including blindness. The effects may be short term, such as blurred or double...
Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers
The$1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing. Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act — both included as amendments to the spending bill — say the measures clarify rights for these workers, who […] The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
verywellmind.com
What Is Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder?
Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder is a type of circadian rhythm sleep disorder. The circadian rhythm is a 24-hour sleep cycle your body follows. People with this condition have a circadian rhythm typically shorter or longer than 24 hours. However, cases, where the cycle is shorter than 24 hours are rare. Individuals...
How To Handle And Find Relief From Adderall Withdrawal
Adderall withdrawal can feel very challenging for many. Fortunately, there are some best practices to keep in mind. Here's what they are.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New medicine could help kick vaping and nicotine addiction
BOSTON, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. And much like cigarette smoking, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial of a plant-based product that has been tested on cigarette smokers to see if it helps people hooked on vaping.
