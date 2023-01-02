Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
teslarati.com
UPDATE: Tesla quietly registers to build electric motors for non-land vehicles
Update: 8:53 PM EST: Bloomberg reported Tesla did not file this application, but it was instead filed by a fan named Jerome Eady. Tesla had no knowledge of the filing, according to the report. Tesla has quietly registered to build electric motors intended for non-land vehicles, according to the United...
teslarati.com
GM moves to match Tesla and Ford with new EV production
GM is reportedly considering expanding EV production to its existing Ramos Arizpe plant in northern Mexico. General Motors (GM) and other major American automakers have long had a presence South of the United States. Even now, vehicles like the Chevy Trax, Jeep Compass, and the ever-popular Chevy Silverado are produced en masse across the border in Mexico. Now, the most prominent American auto group is also considering expanding its EV production to Mexico.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack order page gets updated with Q4 2024 delivery estimate
In late December, Tesla’s official page for the Megapack showed that the earliest delivery date for the flagship battery storage system has been moved to Q3 2024. With 2023 now starting, another update to the Megapack’s official webpage has been implemented, and it seemingly hints at a longer backlog for the commercial-grade battery.
teslarati.com
Tesla sales surge in Germany at the expense of VW during 2022
Tesla sales boomed in Germany during 2022, coming at the expense of the European hegemon, Volkswagen. As Europe’s biggest car market, Germany has long been a stronghold for brands like Volkswagen, Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. However, this control has been challenged first by Ford and now by Tesla as the company took advantage of the lack of EV offerings in the country a few years ago. Even now, that initial investment is paying dividends, as according to the German KBA (car registration agency), Tesla rapidly grew sales throughout the year while Volkswagen’s sales faltered.
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
Sales of new cars sink to lowest level in three decades
Supply shortages have been blamed for new car registrations falling to the lowest level since 1992.Around 1.61 million new cars were registered in 2022, according to preliminary data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).That is down 2% compared with the 1.65 million registered during the previous 12 months and a quarter below pre-coronavirus levels.The SMMT said the decline was due to manufacturers being unable to meet demand for new cars due to global supply chain issues such as semiconductor shortages, driven by coronavirus lockdowns in China.The automotive market remains adrift of its pre-pandemic performanceMike Hawes, SMMTThe...
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
GM becomes top automaker in the US, but its EV sales lag competitors
General Motors (GM) has announced its Q4 auto sales, showing that it has become the top automaker in the United States for 2022. As General Motors has quickly fallen behind traditional and up-and-coming rivals alike regarding EV sales, specifically Tesla, Hyundai/Kia, and Ford, it has moved towards more electric models and production. As the company has become the largest auto seller in the United States, it has finally begun its electrification process with more gusto.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
marketplace.org
Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply
The auto industry is coming off a difficult year. In 2022, the semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. Last year’s new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.
electrek.co
Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
Less than a month after kicking off production of its flagship solar EV the 0, Lightyear has begun teasing images of its second, much more affordable model, the Lightyear 2. Following an announcement this morning, Lightyear has opened up its waitlist to pre-order the Lightyear 2, which will be sold in the US, UK, and Europe. It promises to deliver over 500 miles of range on a single charge with the help of our Sun and start at an MSRP below $40,000.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)
Ford Motor Company (F) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The stock is trading near 2022 lows after handful of earnings misses that has forced analysts to...
teslarati.com
Sony Honda Mobility exhibits vehicle development with new prototype
Sony Honda Mobility has shown off its development skills with its newest prototype vehicle, the Afeela. Sony Honda Mobility is a strange partnership that has been in the works for years now. Much like the vehicle displayed today, the association started at CES years ago as Sony announced that it would be working to develop and produce an electric vehicle. And while at first, many anticipated the tech giant would be working with the automotive production giant Magna International, Sony instead chose to partner with Honda. Now, the partnership corporation, Sony Honda Mobility, has shown off its newest prototype vehicle, the Afleela.
game-news24.com
Tesla: the enormous battery of the electric truck is revealed in daylight
When it comes to official images, Tesla is often stingy. But it’s more so in the case of technical diagrams. But Tesla has just pulled off the rug under the rug with several leaked photos of the Tesla Semi, the electric truck. How do we get a lot of technical information?
teslarati.com
Tesla experiments with interesting Supercharger lot design in Denmark
Tesla is experimenting with an interesting Supercharger lot design at a new station in Kliplev, Denmark. The new Supercharger station in Kliplev features 24 V3 Superchargers capable of speeds up to 250 kW. This is nothing out of the ordinary for Tesla, the company with the most electric vehicle charging stalls and stations globally. With over 40,000 Supercharging posts globally, Tesla has implemented its charging stations at shopping malls, convenience stores, and other public places.
torquenews.com
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
teslarati.com
Ford’s 2022 EV growth shows it is a true player in a competitive segment
Ford’s 2022 electric vehicle data showed tremendous growth. The automaker’s EV program was one of the most successful in 2022, despite tough market conditions. Ford said it more than doubled sales of EVs in 2022 compared to 2021. Thanks to the introduction of the Ford F-150 Lightning in 2022, the company sold 61,575 EV units last year between its electric pickup, as well as the Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit.
