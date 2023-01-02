ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
high-profile.com

$19M Bond Issued for Worcester Affordable Housing

Worcester, MA – MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond on behalf of 120 Washington 4 LLC, an affiliate of Boston Capital Development, LLC, which will use proceeds to construct 59 units of mixed-income affordable rental housing at the site of the former headquarters of Table Talk Pies at 120 Washington St. in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Public Library Starts 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group

WORCESTER - Starting Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Worcester Public Library will be participating in an online networking group for people ages 50 and older seeking employment and job training. The Worcester Public Library is one of 60 sponsors of The Massachusetts Library Collaborative's 50+ Job Seekers Group. The networking group...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Swearing-In of New Worcester City Manager Eric Batista on Friday at City Hall

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester will hold a swearing-in ceremony for City Manager Eric D. Batista on Friday, Jan. 6 at 4 PM at City Hall. Batista was appointed as City Manager for a two-year term in November. Batista had been serving as acting City Manager since June 2022. He was previously appointed assistant city manager to former City Manager Ed Augustus in September 2021.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Detached house in Worcester sells for $467,000

Chad Dawkins and Janice Dawkins acquired the property at 32 South Flagg Street, Worcester, from Patricia M Est Albrecht on Dec. 14, 2022, for $467,000 which represents a price per square foot of $231. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew

WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy