ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Driver rescued, cited after trying to cross flooded wash at Tonto Creek

PHOENIX — A driver was cited after he maneuvered around barricades and had to be rescued from a flooded wash, authorities in an Arizona county said. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and crew pulled the unidentified man to safety Monday afternoon after his truck was stuck in the Tonto Creek, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Bridge in the works in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths

GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of not crossing flooded roads. This comes after a man had to be rescued by helicopter from his car in the Tonto Basin. Many rescues, and even deaths, have happened in that area, so what is being done to help with this issue?
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
AZFamily

‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy