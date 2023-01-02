Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Flooding strands many in Tonto Basin, neighbor helping families reunite via boat
GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, a man had to be rescued by helicopter after he tried to cross a road during major flooding in Tonto Basin in Gila County. Many people are still stranded, and some haven’t seen their families in days. A kind neighbor...
KTAR.com
Driver rescued, cited after trying to cross flooded wash at Tonto Creek
PHOENIX — A driver was cited after he maneuvered around barricades and had to be rescued from a flooded wash, authorities in an Arizona county said. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and crew pulled the unidentified man to safety Monday afternoon after his truck was stuck in the Tonto Creek, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
AZFamily
Bridge in the works in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths
GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of not crossing flooded roads. This comes after a man had to be rescued by helicopter from his car in the Tonto Basin. Many rescues, and even deaths, have happened in that area, so what is being done to help with this issue?
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
AZFamily
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
journalaz.com
Camp Verde teen admits to ‘killing a man’ while turning himself in to YCSO
On Dec. 26, a 16-year-old boy came to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s eastern substation and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.”. The suspect reported that on or about Nov. 28, in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased man in the wilderness.
