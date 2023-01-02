Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd speak for first time since Monday's game
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. In the latest update, University of Cincinnati doctors shared that Hamlin is slowly waking up and communicating, even asking via a...
WLWT 5
NFL announces Bengals-Bills game will not be resumed this week
CINCINNATI — The National Football League has announced the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week. The game, which kicked off Monday night from Paycor Stadium, came to a halt at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and then immediately collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team said.
OnlyHomers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
WLWT 5
Bengals-Ravens set game time for regular season finale Sunday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have set a time for their regular season finale game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The two teams are set to play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, the teams announced Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLWT 5
NFL exec denies reports players were given 5 minutes to warm up and continue playing
CINCINNATI — Fans and athletes are calling into question the protocol and process of suspending games following a severe injury after Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin suffered...
WLWT 5
A show of support: Bengals, Bills fans gather outside hospital for Damar Hamlin
Just minutes after Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Bengals, fans showed up outside in support. In the latest update, the Buffalo Bills said the 24-year-old safety is in critical condition and is under sedation.
WLWT 5
'It silenced an entire stadium': Bills player reacts to Hamlin's injury on the field during game
A Buffalo Bills offensive lineman is speaking out on teammate Damar Hamlin's injury on the field during Monday's game in Cincinnati. Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins described the moments on the field when he knew this was not an average injury. "When they're waving and calling guys onto the field...
WLWT 5
Sports betting company DraftKings issuing refund from bets placed on Bengals-Bills game
Sports betting company DraftKings is issuing certain refunds from bets placed on Monday's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game. In a statement posted to Twitter, the platform's customer support team says all wagers on the game that have not been determined like spreads and money lines, have been voided. "Daily...
WLWT 5
Former Bengals player, who knows pain of medical emergencies first-hand, reacts to Hamlin injury
The entire sports world is reacting, sharing prayers and support, after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the game against the Bengals. Former Bengals wide receiver Mike Martin tragically knows the pain of medical emergencies first-hand. (Watch the full interview with Martin in the...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement' in critical condition after mid-game cardiac arrest
After suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in intensive care, with "signs of improvement" noted over the past day, his team tweeted Wednesday afternoon, while uneasy supporters across the nation awaited word of his fate. "He is expected...
WLWT 5
NFL's '60 minute meeting': Medical specialists played key role in aftermath of Damar Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI — Sixty minutes before the Bengals-Bills game kicked off Monday night, medical experts inside Paycor stadium met to talk about who would do what in the event of a traumatic injury. It's the kind of meeting that's been standard operating procedure for the past six seasons. When Buffalo...
WLWT 5
Bengals players speak for first time since Bills' Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game
Cincinnati Bengals players are speaking for the first time Wednesday since Monday's game where Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. Quarterback Joe Burrow says the last 48 hours have been "very emotional." He went on to describe the moments on the...
Comments / 0