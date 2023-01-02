CINCINNATI — The National Football League has announced the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week. The game, which kicked off Monday night from Paycor Stadium, came to a halt at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and then immediately collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team said.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO