Cincinnati, OH

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL announces Bengals-Bills game will not be resumed this week

CINCINNATI — The National Football League has announced the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week. The game, which kicked off Monday night from Paycor Stadium, came to a halt at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and then immediately collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bengals-Ravens set game time for regular season finale Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have set a time for their regular season finale game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The two teams are set to play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, the teams announced Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports betting company DraftKings issuing refund from bets placed on Bengals-Bills game

Sports betting company DraftKings is issuing certain refunds from bets placed on Monday's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game. In a statement posted to Twitter, the platform's customer support team says all wagers on the game that have not been determined like spreads and money lines, have been voided. "Daily...

