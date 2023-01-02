ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Jan. 2-8

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMl7x_0k10uBh300
Divers will descend into Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs on Friday in hopes of retrieving the Epiphany cross. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Epiphany: The day begins with services at St. Nicholas Cathedral. From there, the clergy and faithful make their way to Spring Bayou, where the Archbishop of America blesses the waters. The Gospel of the day is then read and a white dove is released to signify the descent of the Holy Spirit. A member of the community, typically a young woman, carries the dove in the procession. After the dove is released, the archbishop casts a cross into the bayou and young men dive for it. The diver who retrieves the cross is considered blessed for the entire year. Free. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. 727-937-3540.

Jurassic World Live Tour: This live, family entertainment experience brings the “Jurassic World” movies to generations of fans. $20 and up. 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dow9r_0k10uBh300
"Hamilton" will be presented multiple times Tuesday through Sunday at the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa. [ Foto: Cortesía Joan Marcus ]

Hamilton: The blockbuster musical that blends hip-hop, R&B and Broadway and is based on the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton returns to Tampa. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Gershwin’s An American in Paris: Enjoy a performance by the Florida Orchestra, which includes the Tuba Concerto featuring the orchestra’s own TJ Graf, Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige” and Joshua Cerdenia’s “Feuertrunken” (Fire-Drunk). Fawzi Haimor conducts. $18-$60. 8 p.m. Friday, David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa, 813-229-7827; 8 p.m. Saturday, Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg, 727-300-2000; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Friday Night Fun Shuffle: Rain or shine, everyone is welcome to play shuffleboard for free. Equipment is provided. Come with a group to play together, or as an individual to meet some new people. Lessons available. Closed-toe shoes are required. No alcohol is permitted on the property. Free. 7-9 p.m. Friday. Clearwater Shuffleboard Club, 1020 Calumet St. 727-446-3306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7DK3_0k10uBh300
You can still play in the snow at Dade City's Snowcat Ridge. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0k10uBh300

Snowcat Ridge: Take a trip down the Snowy Slopes and enjoy an indoor play area, ice skating and snowball play. Select days through Feb. 26. Tickets start at $26.95 at snowcatridge.com. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Snowcat Ridge, 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. 813-576-1450.

The Shape of Dreams: The exhibit explores 500 years of dream-inspired paintings from the 16th to the 20th century, demonstrating how artists throughout time have depicted the dream. It features a selection of art on loan from large art institutions across the country, as well as several works from The Dalí's permanent collection. $29. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Dalí Museum, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 727-823-3767.

Dino Rescue: A display of realistic-looking dinosaurs spread throughout the aquarium grounds will remain on display through April 15. The dinosaurs, which move and roar, will have a backstory as they “rehabilitate” from various ailments today’s animals face — like habitat loss and entanglement. Included with admission 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage. 727-441-1790.

Winter Village: The park has been transformed into a wintry wonderland with a cafe offering holiday treats, a shopping village house in shipping containers, ice skating, street curling, train rides, storytelling and sing-alongs. Free, $17 skating, $200 (team) curling. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-221-3686.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGvmk_0k10uBh300
Sara Rivadeneira, 8, of Tampa, slides a stone while curling at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park's Winter Village in Tampa. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Tampa Bay Bowl: The University of Illinois football team faces off against Mississippi State. $80-$170. Noon Monday. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-874-2695.

Christmas Spectacular: Voted No. 1 by HGTV’s “All Out Christmas,” this religiously themed walk-through light display features 250,000 lights, 18 model trains, inflatables, giant Christmas trees and much more. Free. 6-10 p.m. daily through Tuesday. 2719 Oakdale St. S, St. Petersburg.

Trolley Holiday Light Tours: Hop on the Jolley Trolley for a 90-minute tour to some of the area’s best light displays. Sit back and enjoy snacks or a drink as you sing along to holiday songs. BYOB welcome. The tours depart for both Crabby’s Dockside and the Clearwater Historical Society. A rum bucket is included for those guest who climb aboard at Crabby’s Dockside at Clearwater Beach. $19.99-$29.95. 6:30-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Clearwater Historical Society Museum and Cultural Center, 610 S Fort Harrison Ave. 727-445-1200.

Dino and Dragons: Walk among more than 100 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at this exhibit. $20-$50. 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Harry Schwettman Education Center, 5520 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. 727-859-3152.

St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market: The weekly outdoor market features local farmers who offer organic and sustainably raised fresh vegetables, fruits and meats, a variety of artisan food vendors, juried artists, crafters and makers, entertainment and ready-to-eat foods. The Market participates in the “Florida Fresh” program that doubles EBT/SNAP dollars for access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Free. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Al Lang Stadium parking lot, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 727-855-1937.

Upstairs Downstairs Live Theater: Step back in time and enjoy 30-minute, single-character performances that bring turn-of–the-century Tampa Bay Hotel staff members and guests to life. Included with admission. 2-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Henry B. Plant Museum, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-254-1891.

