ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Spain confirms first death from 2021 volcano eruption

By JORGE GUERRERO
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LX8r_0k10u1x200
The volcano rumbled for 85 days between September and December 2021 /AFP

The first death from a months-long volcanic eruption on Spain's La Palma island in 2021 has been confirmed after a court ruled Monday that a man died from inhaling toxic gases from the volcano.

The body of a 72-year-old man was found in November 2021 in the municipality of El Paso in an exclusion zone, an area that was off limits to the public without express permission due to the eruption.

Initial reports said the man likely climbed on the roof of his home to clear volcanic ash when the roof collapsed but officials said the cause of death could only be determined when autopsy results were in.

A court in the Canary Islands said Monday the autopsy confirmed the man "died after inhaling toxic gases, which certifies that the disaster did claim a human life".

The volcano rumbled for 85 days between September and December 2021, ejecting ash and rivers of lava that swallowed up more than 1,000 homes in La Palma, part of the Canary Islands located off western Africa.

It also destroyed schools, churches and highways and suffocated the lush banana plantations that drive the island's economy, but until now no fatality was directly tied to the eruption.

Over 7,000 of the tiny island's roughly 83,000 inhabitants were evacuated, with many given just a few minutes to pack a handful of belongings as the red-hot lava neared.

The volcano did not have a name before it erupted although it was popularly known as Cumbre Vieja after the name of the surrounding national park.

Last year residents of the island voted to call it Tajogaite -- the name of the area in the ancient Guanche language.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Peru protesters mourn their dead as clashes continue

Demonstrators in Peru blocked roads and held mass funerals on Wednesday for those killed in violent anti-government protests that have gripped the country for weeks, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. The United States on Wednesday urged restraint and the minimal use of force, and backed an investigation into the dozens of deaths. 
AFP

Peru president under investigation after dozens killed in protests

Peru's prosecutor's office on Tuesday said it was opening an inquiry against President Dina Boluarte and others for their role in the repression of anti-government protests that have seen at least 40 killed since December. Puno, which borders Bolivia and is home to many Aymara Indigenous people, has become the epicenter of the protest movement against Boluarte by supporters of former president Pedro Castillo, who was ousted and arrested on December 7.
AFP

Powerful quake hits off Indonesia, rattles islands

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor early Tuesday, injuring at least one person after rattling nearby islands, damaging homes and forcing residents to flee in panic. "For casualties, the local disaster agency reported one person was injured.
AFP

Two repatriated IS wives jailed on arrival back in Spain

A Madrid court ordered two Spanish women who married Islamic State (IS) fighters remanded in custody Wednesday on terror-related charges after they were flown back from Syrian detention camps with 13 children, legal documents showed. After hearing their statements, the judge ordered they be held in pre-trial detention without bail on charges of "joining a terror organisation" -- namely Daesh, which is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (IS) group.
AFP

Uganda declares end to deadly Ebola outbreak

Uganda on Wednesday declared an end to an Ebola virus outbreak that emerged almost four months ago and claimed the lives of 55 people. The DRC has had more than a dozen epidemics, the deadliest claiming the lives of 2,280 people in 2020. bur-txw/ri
AFP

Long delayed trial of migrant rescuers resumes in Greece

A trial in Greece of 24 humanitarian workers accused of espionage, including Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini who inspired a Netflix film, resumed Tuesday after more than a year. The Mardini sisters are the main characters of The Swimmers, a Netflix film based on their story. mr-yap/ach/lcm
AFP

Super-resistant mosquitoes in Asia pose growing threat: study

Mosquitoes that transmit dengue and other viruses have evolved growing resistance to insecticides in parts of Asia, and novel ways to control them are desperately needed, new research warns. "There is growing evidence that there may not be a place for current insecticide formulations in controlling populations of key mosquito pests," Webb told AFP. He said new chemicals are needed, but authorities and researchers also need to think of other ways to protect communities, including vaccines.
AFP

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syria camps

Madrid has repatriated two Spanish women who were married to Islamic State group fighters, flying them home from jihadist camps in Syria with 13 children, the government said on Tuesday.  "The government has just repatriated two women and 13 Spanish minors from Syrian refugee camps," a foreign ministry statement said. 
AFP

Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attack

A Libyan man in his 20s stabbed six people on Wednesday at the busy Gare du Nord train station in Paris before being shot and apprehended by police, police sources and officials said. The Gare du Nord is a busy commuter hub which also serves as a departure point for trains to northern France, London and northern Europe.
AFP

Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants

Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan. 
AFP

Graves sink, fisheries shrink as climate change hits Fiji

The sea has already swallowed the village graveyard in Togoru, Fiji, and long-time resident Lavenia McGoon is dreading the day it claims her house. About 200 people were once buried in the Togoru graveyard, but McGoon says most of the remains have since been moved inland. 
AFP

French island plans mass rodent cull to save albatross eggs

Conservationists are workingto rid a remote French southern Indian Ocean island of rodents and stray cats by the end of next year to protect prized albatrosses and other birds. - Huge budget - But the model is hard to replicate on nearby French islands such as Kerguelen, where rodents, cats, rabbits and reindeer are equally destructive.
AFP

Belgium expected to announce record annual cocaine haul

Belgium is expected to announce Tuesday a new annual record for cocaine seizures at its port of Antwerp, likely over 100 tonnes, amid ever more aggressive activity by drug cartels. Belgium is the main point of entry into Europe for cocaine, ahead of Spain and the Netherlands, which was also expected to release the figure for Rotterdam's 2022 cocaine haul.
AFP

AFP

102K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy