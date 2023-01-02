Read full article on original website
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
Grayscale ETH trust nears record 60% discount as nerves continue over DCG
The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at nearly a 60% discount to the underlying value of its assets, with shares falling 93% from its June 2019 all-time high (ATH). There are many reasons behind the ongoing decline, but in recent weeks fears have grown that fallout from parent company Digital Currency Group’s debt of approximately $1.675 billion to troubled crypto lender Genesis could impact Grayscale assets.
Price analysis 1/4: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
Gold made a strong start to the new year and is trading close to a seven-month high on expectations that the United States Federal Reserve may slow down and hike rates only by 25 basis points in its next meeting on Feb. 1. Cryptocurrency markets have also shown a mild...
The ‘godfather of crypto’ wants to create a privacy-focused CBDC: Here’s how
When it comes to the “crypto” part of cryptocurrencies, David Chaum’s work predates the crypto ecosystem. His efforts as a renowned cryptographer date back to 1989, long before Bitcoin (BTC) was a thing. Chaum developed the protocols that act as the basis of DigiCash — the world’s...
Bitcoin teases weekly highs as traders eye BTC price leg up to $17.3K
Bitcoin (BTC) inched closer to $17,000 on Jan. 3 as the first Wall Street open of the year loomed. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching highs of $16,766 on Bitstamp — its best performance since Dec. 27. Analysts and traders were keenly awaiting the start...
MEXC launches $20M ecosystem fund to support Sei Network
According to a blog post published on Jan. 4, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange MEXC will allocate $20 million to support developments on Sei Network. A layer 1 blockchain designed for trading, Sei Network’s stated features include native order matching, frontrunning protection, smart block propagation and 600-millisecond on-chain trade settlement. Leo Zhao, investment manager of MEXC Ventures, commented:
Cake DeFi publishes Merkle tree-based proof of reserves
Singapore-based decentralized finance (DeFi) services firm Cake DeFi has announced the release of its proof of reserves using the cryptographically audited Merkle tree method. Developed by Ralph Merkle in 1979, the Merkle tree method is a way of proving that a certain piece of data is included in a set of data, without revealing the entire set of data. Under the proof-of-reserves method, a Merkle tree is used to prove that a cryptocurrency exchange has the reserves it claims to have, without revealing the exact amounts of each cryptocurrency that it holds, in order to protect the privacy of the platform and its users.
Ripple CEO optimistic about US ‘regulatory clarity for crypto’
Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, shared in a Jan. 3 Twitter thread that he's “cautiously optimistic” about the United States gaining “breakthrough” regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency industry in 2023. To mark the first day of the 118th Congress, Garlinghouse shared his hopes of 2023 being the...
Bonk token goes bonkers as traders chase after high yields in the Solana ecosystem
Bonk, a meme token modeled after Shiba Inu (SHIB) that launched on Dec. 25, is skyrocketing and some traders believe the token’s trading volume is potentially driving Solana’s (SOL) price up. Over the past 48 hours, SOL price has gained 34%, and in the past 24 hours, Bonk has climbed 117%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. While the wider crypto market remains suppressed, traders are hoping that Bonk could present new opportunities during the downturn.
Crypto regulation world: How laws for digital assets changed in 2022
Effective regulations are one of the key gateways to cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption. Due to greater compliance, crypto businesses saw broader acceptance from regulators worldwide. While the crypto ecosystem was awarded countless operational licenses and exposure to new markets, the fall of Terraform Labs, FTX and Celsius, among others, had a negative impact on the industry's reputation with investors and regulators alike.
AnCrypto — World’s first chat and pay crypto wallet garners 100K downloads
The decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet offers a bundle of innovative features such as Web3 usernames, multichain bridges, seamless decentralized application browser connect and much more. Blockchain products never cease to surprise, and the latest addition to the stack is AnCrypto — a decentralized crypto wallet that had a stunning launch...
Year of Bitcoin miners’ merge? Analysts predict key mining trends for 2023
After a shocking year for Bitcoin (BTC), public miners will focus on strengthening balance sheets and minimizing costs this year, according to industry analysts. Bitcoin mining cost minimization will likely lead public miners to either go private or merge with other companies in 2023, Hash Rate Index’s Bitcoin analysts Jaran Mellerud and Colin Harper predicted.
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
SEC files objection to Binance.US’s plans to acquire Voyager Digital
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a “limited objection” to crypto exchange Binance.US’s proposed $1 billion takeover of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, citing a lack of “necessary information.”. The limited objection was filed on Jan. 4, with the SEC pointing to...
Tribulations and triumphs: The biggest surprises in crypto of 2022
2022 saw the fall of many linchpin crypto and blockchain firms as the May market drawdown shook the industry. It caused many cryptocurrencies to lose value and many investors to pull their money from the market. Furthermore, the unprecedented knock-on effects of the meltdown exposed many blockchain and cryptocurrency firms that were ill-prepared for turbulent times.
Digital assets inflows reached $433M in 2022: Report
Digital-asset funds saw inflows totaling $433 million during 2022, the lowest level since 2018, when inflows in the crypto industry reached $233 million, according to the cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares. Investors’ appetite for digital assets seems not to have been fully affected by the crypto winter, but otherwise encouraged investments...
Bitcoin miners see mixed successes in tackling debt-fueled overexpansion crisis
According to a recent report by Hash Rate Index, publicly-listed Bitcoin (BTC) miners took on more than $4 billion worth of debt during the run-up to the crypto bull market. Mesmerized by rising prices, industry rushed hand over fist to purchase Bitcoin application-specific integrated circuits miners on easy credit. However,...
Three Arrows Capital founders subpoenaed on Twitter
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies were subpoenaed on Twitter on Jan. 5 after the liquidators were granted permission from Singaporea authorities following a United States bankruptcy court order, according to information given to Cointelegraph by advisory firm Teneo. In the case of Davies, the Southern...
Cross-chain liquidity aggregation as the future of DEXs | Q&A with Chainge
Many decentralized exchanges boast cross-chain capabilities, but in fact, the majority of them simply use bridging technology to perform swaps. To bring complete decentralization to crypto trading, one exchange has developed a fully cross-chain liquidity aggregation mechanic that does not rely on bridging. Find out more about cross-chain liquidity in...
What needs to happen to have an effective blockchain creator economy?
The blockchain space has long been an attractive medium for creators of all kinds. From digital artists to software developers, blockchain tech has something to offer. However, one big challenge still remains in the space - most blockchains follow the ‘to each their own' concept. Interoperability in web3 is still scarce, which limits creators and makes the entry point for many a bit steeper.
