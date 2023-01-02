ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest

The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86

UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
WINDSOR, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say

Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
UTICA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Update: Latest on New Year's Arrest Controversy

On January 1st, around 3:19 a.m., 24-year-old Hamail Waddell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, following a fight that involved multiple people. Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski, an officer stationed at Christopher Columbus School in Binghamton, has been placed on desk duty following a pending investigation...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fundraiser Held For Victims of Johnson City House Fire

Mike Toro and Dalya Shears were away from home when they received alarming phone calls. Their residence – a multifamily home in Johnson City – had caught on fire. But tonight, at Irish Kevins on Riverside Drive, an outpour of support left Toro and Shears with hope for the future.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Battle House Fire in Johnson City

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City. The call came in around 12:50 p.m. on Friday for a report of a house fire at 15 Columbus Place. The fire marshal told Fox40 that the fire started in the basement and there was moderate damage to the walls of the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.
JOHNSON CITY, NY

