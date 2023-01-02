Read full article on original website
Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest
The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86
UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
Central NY woman in critical condition after stabbing, troopers say
Mohawk, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition at a Utica hospital Wednesday after she was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. State and village police found Tkeyah LaPlante with wounds to her chest around 2:34 p.m. outside a home at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk, Herkimer County, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for state police.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
Otsego County woman arrested for animal abuse
An Edmeston, New York, woman has been arrested following an animal cruelty investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.
Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking
KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
Amsterdam woman allegedly flees scene, hits cop car
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.
Otsego Co. woman arrested for abusing two children
On January 3rd, an Otsego County woman was arrested for physically abusing two children.
Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill
State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Woman accused of having fentanyl while incarcerated
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested an Otego woman who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Jillian Crouse, 31, faces multiple charges.
Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November
Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November.
Police: Man bites finger of two victims during assault
A 72-year-old man was arrested on New Year's Day after alleged assaults. Police said he bit the finger of two victims.
Update: Latest on New Year's Arrest Controversy
On January 1st, around 3:19 a.m., 24-year-old Hamail Waddell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, following a fight that involved multiple people. Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski, an officer stationed at Christopher Columbus School in Binghamton, has been placed on desk duty following a pending investigation...
Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges
A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges.
Fundraiser Held For Victims of Johnson City House Fire
Mike Toro and Dalya Shears were away from home when they received alarming phone calls. Their residence – a multifamily home in Johnson City – had caught on fire. But tonight, at Irish Kevins on Riverside Drive, an outpour of support left Toro and Shears with hope for the future.
Albany man arrested, accused of beating another man, taking cash and bank cards
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man has been arrested, accused of beating another man then stealing cash and bank cards. Albany Police say back on Monday, January 2nd, at around 3:30 PM the victim walked into the Albany South Station to report that he was robbed in the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street.
Crews Battle House Fire in Johnson City
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City. The call came in around 12:50 p.m. on Friday for a report of a house fire at 15 Columbus Place. The fire marshal told Fox40 that the fire started in the basement and there was moderate damage to the walls of the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
