“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
fullertonobserver.com
Hotel in Downtown Approved Despite Public Objections
Council approved 4-1 (Silva voted ‘no’) to continue the item to December 20 for the sale of property located at 212 East Santa Fe Ave to Westpark Investments, LLC and TA partners. The plan is intended to accommodate a portion of the City’s housing obligation relating to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. This property will be used for a 124-room hotel, and 140 residential units. The plan intends to build replacement parking for public use, a new inviting entrance to the Train Museum, and 3,570 SF for retail/restaurant uses. The developer estimates 230 or more jobs will be added and that the hotel will bring in $800K- $1 million in annual revenue for the city. The City-owned 1.66 acres of the public land purchase price is $1,400,000. The price is low due to expected soil contamination, but there is also a potential $500,000 escrow “hold-back” if soil contamination needs to be addressed, which would bring the price to $900,000 for almost 2 acres.
City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection
The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
LAC+USC Medical Center seeks public’s help in identifying patient
Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for four days.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
fullertonobserver.com
Fentanyl Awareness Concert Free at Fullerton Plaza
Set Free Church is at it again, bringing awareness to the dangers of illicit fentanyl in Fullerton. The group is holding a Fentanyl Awareness Concert at The Plaza in Fullerton, located at 121 E Wilshire Blvd, Fullerton, Ca on January 7 from noon to 6pm. This event is geared towards families, youth, those in early recovery, and families who have lost a loved one to drug addiction or overdose.
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
Santa Ana barber reunites with street vendor gifting him a brand new smile
Damian Villanueva is a young barber from Santa Ana who made it possible for his childhood popsicle vendor, Don Bartolo Huato Pacheco to get a new smile after discovering he was embarrassed to show his teeth.
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
Riverside Co. Department of Animal Services seeks arrest warrant for man who abandoned dog
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant on a man who was caught on camera abandoning his dog at a cell phone tower.
Paradise Post
Snowy owl 3,000 miles from home appears healthy in Southern California neighborhood
In the last two weeks, a female snowy white owl has been living off a diet of rats and gophers, likely hunted on a nearby Navy base and golf course. The owl, which raptor experts believe is about a year old, has been roosting on rooftops in a Cypress neighborhood about two miles away. Snowy owls are typically found in the vast grasslands and wetlands above the Arctic Circle and it is believed this is the first recorded this far south, prompting bird enthusiasts and others to flock for a glimpse.
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
oc-breeze.com
Pilots take flight to make a special delivery at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
Airline pilots from Alaska, Delta, and United Airlines gathered to lift the spirits of patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach as part of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) chapter of Pilots for Kids – an international organization dedicated to helping hospitalized patients by visiting and distributing toys and hope.
Family plans to sell Bruce's Beach property back to LA County for $20 million
Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.
‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago
A year after a Black family won back the Bruce's Beach property previously owned by their ancestors, they're selling the land for $20 million. The post ‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
