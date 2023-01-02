Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Eve's newest smart home devices are launching with Matter out of the box
They're iterations on existing products, but early pioneers in the Matter space. New versions of the Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door and Window are launching March 28. All three smart home products will ship with Matter support instead of requiring firmware updates. Matter means they’ll be instantly compatible...
Engadget
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are back on sale for $160
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones that blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design that will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for designs with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means the Bluetooth speaker will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water to a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is becoming increasingly common...
Engadget
Google's Nest WiFi Pro routers are down to their lowest price ever
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Google launched support...
Engadget
Shiftall launches a high end SteamVR headset and an affordable body tracker for VTubers
Shiftall is a Panasonic company dedicated to building equipment to plunge people deeper into their virtual worlds. That includes the Mutalk (pictured), a mouth-worn Bluetooth microphone designed to prevent your speech from being heard by people in the same room. Here at CES, however, the company has unveiled two new versions of its VR headset as well as some gadgets designed to improve your immersion in the virtual world.
topgear.com
10 cars expected to rise in value in 2023
“There are various factors that make a car collectable, and the Quattro Sport has plenty of them,” says Hagerty. Said factors include: the fact the QS is a limited edition model, it’s from a ‘prestige manufacturer’, is a sports car and is “instantly recognisable and was aspirational when new”. Don’t expect a huge price rise, but do expect the value to ‘creep up’.
Gadgets to watch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show
Thousands of companies are showing off their latest tech products at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. Victoria Song, a wearables reporter for "The Verge", joins us to assess some of the best products available at the massive technology event.
The best computer speakers of 2023
CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
In Style
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
These Star Projectors Are The Most Unique Smart Lights I’ve Tried This Year And They’re All On Sale
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I don’t know why, but smart lighting is an area that has constantly intrigued me. Sure, you might be thinking, “what’s so cool about a smart light bulb that changes color?” But the proof is truly in the pudding. In fact, one of the coolest smart lights I’ve checked out this year was the mesmerizing wall projections from BlissLights’ line of star projectors. Even better, with these current you can save up to 65% off on them right now — with the ability...
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Google Home simplifies smart TV controls with a redesigned interface
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app is quite versatile, allowing you to control Google Home ecosystem products, now with support for the new Matter smart home standard. We have been able to control smart home appliances like TVs and ACs. However, a handful of Google Home app users are starting to see on-screen buttons to control their TVs, just like the remote apps on phones with an IR blaster.
Engadget
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
Samsung's best portable projector just got even better
Samsung's fun FreeStyle projector is even better for 2023 with a brand new design and some clever new features
Engadget
Stellantis officially reveals its Ram 1500 EV concept truck
There's finally an electric Ram truck — or at least a concept of one. Stellantis is the world's fifth largest automaker with a stable of more than a dozen North American and European brands including Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Maserati and Fiat. The company has set extremely ambitious goals to drastically reduce its carbon footprint by the end of the decade, as part of Dare Forward 2030, with 100 percent of its European sales and half of its US sales to be of the fully-electric variety. As part of that effort, Stellantis has already teased us with an EV concept from Chrysler, came right out and showed us next year's electric Jeep and, on Thursday, unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Comments / 0