Group hosts watch party for Purdue bowl game against LSU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate the 2023 Citrus Bowl matchup between Purdue and LSU, a local group hosted a watch party Monday in Fort Wayne as a way to celebrate the big game.

The Purdue Club of Fort Wayne hosted a watch party at The Pub at 1802 just north of downtown Fort Wayne along Spy Run Avenue.

The event started at 1:00 p.m. and offered food and drinks for individual purchase.

Unfortunately for Purdue fans, the team did not offer much of a reason to celebrate as LSU trounced Purdue 63-7.

The Purdue Club of Fort Wayne is a nonprofit organization where Purdue alumni and friends of Purdue join for sporting events, personal development and charity work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.