Group hosts watch party for Purdue bowl game against LSU

By Clayton McMahan
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate the 2023 Citrus Bowl matchup between Purdue and LSU, a local group hosted a watch party Monday in Fort Wayne as a way to celebrate the big game.

The Purdue Club of Fort Wayne hosted a watch party at The Pub at 1802 just north of downtown Fort Wayne along Spy Run Avenue.

122nd Fighter Wing prepares to fly over Citrus Bowl

The event started at 1:00 p.m. and offered food and drinks for individual purchase.

Unfortunately for Purdue fans, the team did not offer much of a reason to celebrate as LSU trounced Purdue 63-7.

The Purdue Club of Fort Wayne is a nonprofit organization where Purdue alumni and friends of Purdue join for sporting events, personal development and charity work.

